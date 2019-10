Goan tourists mainly come for the states palm fringed beaches. But it has been almost a week that Dristhi life guards are on strike. While the lifeguards have been on strike, nearly 5 deaths have been reported on Goan beaches. But there has been no effort to sort out the issue, the striking lifeguard claim.

These lifeguards are questioning as to why the Government has not taken any action against the company nor paid any attention to their demands.