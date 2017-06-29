Who is responsible?

Valija Rhea Fernandes

Every time I start the bike my parents say, “Come back safe”, and that makes me drive carefully and more responsibly, but am I still safe? Or will I be a victim of someone else’s carelessness? Off late we have been hearing regularly about accidental deaths leading to a lot of families being devastated – someone losing their only son, some their daughter, wife and husband, amongst other relations.

Focusing on Goa, in recent news we have been seeing and hearing how the government has been trying different ways, implementing various measures in forms of penalties and fines to curb traffic violations leading to accidents, but is this sufficient? The question remains unanswered.

Let’s go back to when the BRICS event happened. Goa was a fortunate state to host this event for which credit has to be given to Manohar Parrikar, our then defence minister. We saw vast development – trees posing threat to life and property were cut, roads were widened and tarred and speed breakers were reduced to accommodate the Ministry’s vehicular movement. These speed breakers in multiple places have still not been repaired and are stranded without any attention which is the main cause for rising accidents. In some places, the speed breakers have been repaired but only to know that the work done is haphazard. Seeing the absence of speed breakers, a driver/rider speeds up and an innocent pedestrian is carried away to an unexpected death.

Another reason for the rise in accidents is the vehicles with yellow number plates. Four wheelers are constantly on a race to earn more and compete with each other and the two wheeler riders are here for holidays, thus not feeling the need to abide by traffic rules. We see, yet ignore the sight of a newly married couple with a rented/hired bike trying stunts on the road which poses grave danger to other riders.

Every law has loopholes, how much can the traffic authorities strive to curb violations after all they are human. The media has constantly been putting up pictures of violations, the government has been revising the fine and penalty structure, but is our base strong? Is the issuance of licenses strictly monitored? Are the sign boards visible or hidden behind trees plants and creepers? Are the speed breakers cut due to various events ever going to be restored?

Does the government have the answers to these questions or is this just going to be another article that will be on the newspaper for one day and then in the trash the other?

(Writer is a student at G R Kare College of Law, Margao)