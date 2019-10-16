Who is responsible for Zuari stopping production?

Why production of 45-year old Zuari Agro has stopped for the last three months? Is it because of the economic slowdown in the country? The drought in Maharashtra? Or because of mismanagement of the company? There are conflicting claims. But in the bargain, the cloud of shutdown has started moving over the heads of over 2000 workers.

The Zuari Agro management claims that production of Urea, NPK and DAP has stopped because of financial situation and delay in getting subsidy, due to which banks have de-rated Zuari Agro. Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant is assuring to call them and discuss the situation.

