Whitewashing Saffron Terror

RAJDEEP SARDESAI

ASKING inconvenient questions is what professional journalists are meant to do, so let me ask it upfront: was Hemant Karkare, the Maharashtra police officer who was ‘martyred’ during the 26/11 terror attack, a consummate liar and a pawn in the hands of the political establishment? I ask this because in the light of the bail granted to Colonel Shrikant Purohit in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, there is an underlying narrative being pushed that the Maharashtra anti-terror squad headed by Karkare had ‘fixed’ a ‘nationalist’ hero like Col Purohit only because the then UPA government wanted to raise the bogey of ‘saffron’ terror.

A hero vilified

I also ask this question because I ‘knew’ the soft-spoken Karkare as an ‘honourable’ police officer with whom I had several long off record conversations. On the 25th of November 2008, Karkare had rung me up to say he wanted to finally ‘speak out’. The Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ had run a sustained campaign against the officer, describing him as ‘anti-Hindu’. The then BJP president Rajnath Singh had given the main Malegaon blast accused, Sadhvi Pragya a virtual clean chit and even reportedly visited her in jail.

“This is getting too much, I think the time has come to put all the facts out,” Karkare told me. He sounded very anxious. I promised to come down to Mumbai and do the interview over the weekend. Only the very next day, Mumbai was bloodied by a horrific terror attack and Karkare made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Now, almost a decade later, I am troubled: could it be that the officer who was cremated with full national honours, whose funeral was attended by every senior political leader in Mumbai, who was celebrated as a ‘national hero’, whose peers recognised him as a man of undoubted integrity, has suddenly become a ‘suspect’ in the eyes of the investigating agencies?

The National Investigation Agency chargesheet in the Malegaon case claims that at least two important witnesses were forced to give false incriminating statements against the accused including Col Purohit. It is the divergence in the chargesheets filed by the NIA and the Maharashtra ATS that has been cited as an important reason for granting bail to Col Purohit.

The NIA had been handed over the case in 2011 with the ostensible purpose of ensuring a more thorough investigation. And yet, six years later, the case has still not gone for trial, another important reason for granting the accused bail. In the interim, the government at the Centre has changed. Where once we had a home minister who spoke loosely of ‘Hindu’ terror, now the Home Minister is the very individual who had stood by Sadhvi Pragya when she was arrested. When the superiors of the prosecuting agencies have such widely publicly differing positions on a serious terror charge, could one reasonably expect the investigation to be truly nonpartisan and independent?

Truth is, a sharply polarising political narrative has shadowed almost every major terror investigation in the country. Where once we were told that Rightwing groups like Abhinav Bharat had emerged to counter Islamic terror, now it seems that such terror modules were simply ‘manufactured’ by the UPA government to embarrass the BJP and Sangh Parivar. Where once we were provided detailed transcripts of ‘terror tapes’ involving individuals like Col Purohit and Sadhvi Pragya (the audio conversations run into several hours), now we are being told to completely disregard them as ‘planted’ information. Witnesses suddenly turn hostile even as a public prosecutor resigns saying she was asked to ‘go slow’ by the NIA post 2014. It is almost as if the Malegaon blasts in which seven people were killed never occurred, and even if they did, the wrong people were caught.

Dodgy prosecution

Look at the mess then that a country whose leadership promises ‘zero tolerance’ to terror finds itself in. We now have absolutely contrarian versions being offered to the Samjhauta train blasts of 2007: was it the Lashkar-ISI-SIMI nexus or were Sangh supporters like Swami Aseemanand involved? The Ishrat Jahan case in Gujarat is similarly entangled in political battles while the Gujarat policemen accused of ‘fake encounter’ killings are now being exonerated and treated like heroes. Then, be it the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts, Ajmer blasts, or the Mecca Masjid blasts in Hyderabad where the original case was built up against local Muslims only to be later pinned on Rightwing Hindu groups, the country’s track record in successfully prosecuting terror cases is highly dodgy.

Sadly, by projecting terror through a partisan Hindu-Muslim prism, the country’s political leadership has dangerously compromised national security. It is increasingly apparent now: either the previous Congress-led government was lying or the present government is ‘protecting’ the accused. There is now an equally troubling ‘nationalist’ narrative that has crept in: challenging the official version is now an ‘anti-national’ act, making it virtually impossible to ensure a sane, reasoned debate, one where hard facts can be separated from the ceaseless propaganda.

Where does this leave my ‘friend’ Karkare? Dead men can’t defend themselves so one can only hope that his fair name is not besmirched by those who will not face up to inconvenient truths. A professional policeman’s honour is at stake which is why the state must come clean: either ‘expose’ Karkare’s investigation or stand firmly by him. The political tug of war over national security must end.

Post-script: Just a few days before Col Purohit was granted bail, ten anonymous Muslim men walked free after spending more than ten years in jail when the prosecution failed to prove their involvement in the 2005 Hyderabad suicide bomb case. Only this time, there were no noisy primetime debates on ‘justice’, no effusive celebrations, no ‘nationalist’ war-cries. The acquitted, quite simply, belonged to the wrong religion.