Where’s the meat?

Zubin D’souza

I know that dinosaurs are extinct. It is possible that some prehistoric chef cooked up and ate the lot of them.

I also know that dodos are extinct and this was definitely due to a mob of people eating them till they had no one to breed with and procreate.

There is a steady trend here that I see, not the decline of a species (because in that case I would probably be writing an environment conservation article) but a decline of meats that are now being served. Meats that once graced the tables of our ancestors no longer exist.

Philosophically one can look at the changing socio-economic and societal values and somehow link them to changes on the plate. But as a fellow diner and as people interested in food, aren’t you bored of reading a restaurant menu and finding out that the maximum innovativeness and versatility is reserved for dishes containing chicken.

Not that I am urging everyone to grab a crossbow and go out on a hunt. There are laws against that now and we wouldn’t want to risk more species going the ‘dodo’ way but there has to be some semblance of a balance between what was then and what is now.

Tigers and lions used to be on the menus at one point in time but are no longer there which actually is good because I do really love seeing these majestic cats roam free in their natural habitats.

The whole idea of eating a variety of meats or to make it more refined ensures that one does not drive a single species to the brink of extinction like the dodo that was mentioned earlier.

It also prevents the overpopulation of a single domesticated species as well. Bovines are a great example because they are everywhere and they have been linked to the faster depletion of our ozone layer.

Dogs however have not been linked to any greenhouse gases and yet they are stellar attractions on Cambodian, Vietnamese and North Korean tables. And whilst we are on the topic of pets, let us not forget that whilst many people have been known to keep guinea pigs as pets or at least for the sake of testing, they are a delicacy in South America. While we are still hovering about the rodent family, rats and bats have been part of the table offerings in several parts of our blue planet.

Why are we averse to eating poor Fido or Fluffy when clearly so many people truly enjoy the taste? Why can’t we bring ourselves to partake in some grilled centipede skewers as they do in China or try our hand at dung beetles the way they do in certain parts of India?

The answer to that is more to do with economics and availability and less to do with social and cultural sensibilities.

When years of the crazy Pol Pot regime and stupid versions of Communism wracked Cambodia, the native population had to turn to eating spiders as a source of protein. Similar situations in times of famine and war also resulted in people turning to the family pet as a source of survival. And when the family pets had finished their run through the digestive tracts, people were forced to be more innovative and seek alternatives that did not seem to have the same appeal.

Fried scorpions, crickets, stinkbugs, mealworms and cockroaches have all been part of mainstream diets across cultures. Recently chefs from Down Under collaborated to turn ‘Wichetty Grubs’ into a fine dining experience. The caterpillar like insects is foraged by the Aboriginal people and represents one of the original foods of the continent. And cricket burgers are sold in New York. They do not taste like much but have an incredible crunch.

For those of you going ‘Eeeyew!’ remember that locusts as part of the diet existed in Biblical times as well. One of the biggest stars of the Bible, St John the Baptist had a diet that consisted solely of locusts and wild honey.

When the Great Depression turned a booming economy on its head and made paupers out of people who were doing so well for themselves only till recently, a new wave of creativity hit the American people. They decided not to be cowed down by the sudden change in fortunes and created the ultimate culinary symbol of that dark period – a crow stew. Even to this day, ‘to eat crow’ is a common American colloquial idiom that denotes that a person has been humbled or humiliated.

The reason we do not see too many cases of mosquito-borne maladies striking Mexico is because mosquito eggs happen to be a popular stuffing in wrapped tortillas. Imagine what we could possibly achieve if we could convince the populations of more countries to adopt this practice!

Then there are foods that were supposed to bring about certain physical changes within us or were reserved for ritualistic special occasions. Dried lizards for one as eaten in China are added to soups as protection against fever and ailments and also as a remedy for weight loss. Starfish is often sold in Southeast Asia as a delicacy although admittedly very few of us would have thought of eating them. Reindeer, elk and moose are staples in the frozen northern reaches of our planet with a jellied moose nose being the most sought after. And while we are discussing those areas, we mustn’t forget that seals and whales often make it to the table as well.

Judging from the amazing array of choices that are available, wouldn’t you like to see more variety on the menu when you visit a restaurant next?

