Where have all the donkeys gone?

Maneka Sanjay Gandhi

Every few years the Chinese fixate upon an animal and conclude that its parts will cure everything from acne to cancer. It doesn’t matter where the animal is; it could be the Totoaba, a fish found only in one Mexico lake which is almost totally decimated because the Chinese wanted its swim bladder. It could be a rhino nose hair (one rhino species has become completely extinct this year and there are a few hundred left of the other), the pancreas of the Indian bear, the pangolin whose scales are used by the Chinese to cure “excessive nervousness and hysterical crying in children, women possessed by devils and ogres, malarial fever and deafness”. The Chinese have finished entire species in dozens of countries including India. India’s tiger and shark poaching is due to their greed for their parts. Africa’s elephants are almost gone and Australia loses millions of native birds to Chinese fetishes for keeping caged birds. Dried abalone, a status food that can sell for more than $90 per pound in China, forms the nucleus of a criminal economy worth millions each year in South Africa, with documented links to money laundering and the drug trade.

Now it is the donkey’s turn. Donkey hide gelatine, obtained by soaking and stewing the donkey’s skin, is used as a new ingredient in “old” Chinese medicine. It is called ejiao.

It is supposed to enrich the blood (whatever that means), strengthen bones, cure dizziness, anaemia, palpitations, insomnia, cancer, prevent miscarriages, stop bleeding and dry coughs, help the liver lung and kidneys, fatigue, chronic diarrhoea, phobias, obsessions, compulsions and excessive anxiety. The Chinese also eat donkey glue as a snack bar mixed with nuts and seeds. It’s called Gu Yuan Gao. Ejiao is made into liqueurs or put into creams to treat leg ulcers, anti aging, rosy cheeks and glossy skin.

The earliest known historical record of ejiao gelatine is in the ancient Chinese medical document entitled Shen Nong’s Materia Medica, made during the Qin (221 BC – 206 BC) and Han (206 BC – 220 AD) dynasties. In that document, ejiao is made from any animal skin. The Pharmacopoeia of the People’s Republic of China (the 1990, 1995 and 2000 editions), however, refer to donkey-hide gelatine as the only certified ejiao product. And businessmen picked this up. In the 1990s, ejiao was rebranded as a consumer item and beauty product, causing sales — and demand for donkey skins — to skyrocket.

Millions of donkeys were immediately killed in China. Donkey hides became rare and expensive – up to £300 per kilo. Although there were restrictions on importing animal hides from outside the country, manufacturers got the Chinese government to lift the restrictions and then went hunting across the world, starting with Mongolia, Afghanistan, Africa and South America.

In ten years donkey prices began to rise steeply around the world. African countries found they had no donkeys left. Uganda, Tanzania, Botswana, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Senegal have banned donkey exports to China. Has it stopped donkeys being killed? Nope. Donkey skins have become a hot commodity on the black market, and wildlife traffickers have moved in. Chinese agents go from village to village, steal animals at night and strip their skins off on the spot. In November 2017, eyewitness footage showing baby donkeys being bludgeoned to death with sledgehammers, or killed by having their throats cut.

Has India escaped this illegal poaching? When was the last time you saw a donkey? At last count we were down by 40 per cent of our donkeys – a massacre of over 3 million – in just the last two years. In fact, the wildlife mafia, that used to supply tiger skins and parts, has switched to donkeys. Ejiao sales in China rose from 6.4 billion yuan in 2008 to 342.2 billion yuan in 2016. China’s donkey population has dropped from 11m in 1990 to 1m today. At least 2-3 million donkey hides are brought into China every year. And their demand is 10 million skins.

With the decimation of the donkey, many rural communities in Africa and South America have lost their livelihoods for a product no one needs. Donkey prices has risen steeply in some countries, making them unaffordable for people who use them to take goods to market, cultivate land, and fetch water. The cost of a donkey in Burkina Faso, for example, has increased from £60 in 2014 to £108 in 2016. In Niger, the price has climbed from $34 to $145. In Kenya, the prices are even higher.

Entire criminal mafias have emerged in many countries. Illegal, or “bush” slaughter, which frequently involves stolen donkeys, has been reported in Egypt, South Africa and Tanzania, Brazil, Mexico and Peru. In Egypt, one of China’s main suppliers, the cost of buying a donkey has increased from £17 to £170. When Niger banned donkey skin export, the Chinese moved to Nigeria where the prices have gone up from 15,000 Naira per donkey to 75,000 Naira.

Unfortunately, Kenya has started three large donkey slaughterhouses. While their own population is almost done (the number of donkeys has fallen by 70% and is now about 5 lakh), donkeys are being smuggled in from countries that have banned their slaughter, or export of donkey hides – South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Botswana, for instance. A Zimbabwe firm has been caught buying thousands of illegal skins from Botswana and shipping them to China. Now Ethiopia, which had the largest donkey population in the world, has started slaughterhouses for the Chinese too. Each donkey hide produces 1 kilogram of ejiao.

The Chinese pay $48 per skin, making it very lucrative to break all the laws. South Africa allows the export of a maximum of 7,300 donkey skins a year. Yet, when the police investigated just one firm, they found they had exported 15,000 in less than a year. Firms in Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon are openly advertising donkey skins – as well as pangolins whose international trade is forbidden. The Chinese buy both from the same firms. Efforts are on by the Chinese to start donkey slaughterhouses in Pakistan and Australia.

Even though the Chinese know that most of these skins are from the black market, on January 1, 2017 the Chinese government brought down import duties on donkey hide from 5 per cent to 2 per cent.

Ten years ago there were approximately 44 million donkeys spread over Asia, Africa and South America. Ten years from now, they will be down to less than a million. As of today, countries that have counted their donkeys report this: Botswana down by 70 per cent. Kyrgyzstan and India, down by 40 per cent, Columbia and Brazil down by 15 per cent.

Why have the Chinese been allowed to carry out this genocide?