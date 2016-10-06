When you try to ‘Do-It-Yourself’

Svetlana Pereira

Although we prefer professionals for a various number of activities, easy DIY ideas can cut down the hassle and save up on a lot of cash. Talented and creative minds have taken DIY projects to a whole new level and have even ventured into entrepreneurship with these ideas, giving a personal touch to these products as well as making them affordable. DIY can also help recycle material that has not been used for quite a while. In this manner you will be cutting down on costs by making something unique and you will also do your bit to reduce environmental pollution.

So are you wondering what DIY can be used for? A whole lot of stuff! Right from up-cycling your wardrobe to making your own beauty treatments, the internet is full of ideas for one and all. Your next project idea can be just a click away, with the help of various sites and also available as easy-to-use apps on your mobile phone.

The light bulb!

Do you think you have run out of ideas? Or you just do not find yourself to be creative enough? Do not worry as the internet has got you covered. You can always try experimenting with ideas of your own but if you ever fall short, apps like Pinterest can keep the ideas flowing.

Pinterest is the best place to get ideas for projects, DIY or otherwise. You can categorise your ideas with the help of boards and also add ideas of your own for the world to see. Get recommendations for your boards and follow inspirational content and keep the creativity flowing.

Tiny hands

Children are always bustling with energy and directing this energy in the right direction is the key to having a mess free house (and also a headache free day). The best way to keep these tiny tots engaged is through small DIY activities. You will spend quality time along with teaching them something new. Try out small easy to do projects that do not involve use of sharp or hazardous tools.

DIY entrepreneurs

With the help of social media and word-of-mouth publicity, these young entrepreneurs have embarked on a journey to showcase their talent to the world, and it all started with a DIY project.

Meet Shraddha Goyal, a student who turned her passion into a profession. Her first encounter with the world of DIYs was on YouTube, where she was fascinated with the array of DIY tutorials. Her fascination soon fuelled her curiosity to try out DIY and her attempts were amazingly successful. She has now started her own brand ‘Tassels and Threads’, which has an amazing range of products which include dream catchers, decorative ornaments and bracelets. Follow her Instagram handle ‘Tassels and threads’ to get a glimpse into her world of art.

While some of us may relate wool to the warm and comfy sweaters our grandmas would knit, Genevieve Fernandes has a whole new take on this traditional raw material. She has started her own brand named ‘Woolination’, which features products of all shapes, sizes and colours, all in wool! Her story also begins on YouTube, when she wanted to make a beanie for herself. “I YouTubed how to make a beanie and I got the hang of crocheting, after that I started making all sorts of things.” After that there was no looking back for this young entrepreneur. Her range of products includes beanies, dream catchers, earrings and various cool products. Follow her Instagram handle ‘Woolination’ to get a peek into a world of wool!