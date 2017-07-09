When LED screens lent accuracy to biometric machines…..

Let us play a joke on ourselves this week and let us start it with a story. As is the norm, let us keep the suspense or the moral for the end.

Readers should be aware that the Goa Football Development Council (GFDC) introduced the biometric attendance system. Introduction of the biometric system in all GFDC centres was one of the first things done by member secretary Aleixo da Costa. I do not know who was instrumental in introducing the system but am sure that by the time we end of this story; neither Chairman Rufino Monteiro nor Aleixo will want to take credit for it.

The GFDC has around fifty centres in Goa today. There must have been over forty centres when the biometric system was introduced and therefore logically the same number of machines should have been purchased.

Now lets us move from the number of machines to the cost of each machine. Whatever system was followed or whatever protocol – each machine was purchased for Rs 14,000 plus. Everything was going the punching way until one day a few machines began to bleep wrongly. The GFDC IT lads tried to grapple with the problem and since they could not pinpoint the fault, they decided to email the supplier with a request to resolve the problem.

When sending the email, the IT guy also requested the supplier to send the quote for more machines as the demand to install the machines at more places was placed. The IT guys waited for a response – for the supplier to repair the non- functional machines and since there was no response, the IT department forwarded the same note to some other dealers, dealing with similar biometric system.

The reply was quick and two ways. First, replied one dealer, he could not repair the existing machines as it was the responsibility of the supplier. Second, he furnished the price of the same machines and here begins – not lies- the suspense.

The price quoted was half the price of what the machines were purchased for. So, half of Rs 14,000 plus. And, now calculate it by the number of machines purchased. Quite, a whack. But, does it really matter? Not really, many close to the people at the helm at GFDC will say because the money is neither Rufino’s nor Aleixo’s. It is the governments and who really cares? After all, the government did not seem to care when it was making appointments to GFDC.

Now, human mind is fallible or bound to err or, sometimes, human minds tend to jump to unnecessary conclusions. As they say, at least about Goans, crabs taste best in Goa because crabs are always wide awake in us.

So, it happened that one crab attended the fiftieth birthday party of a member of GFDC in Kesarval. Everyone has a right to celebrate. The only obscure observation of this crab was that at this birthday there was a gentleman who was handling the LED screens for the party and this man happened to be the owner of the company who supplied the biometric machines to GFDC.

Pssss……….. This crab is not tasty! Friendship can cross not one but through all oceans. As GFDC get to discuss the taste or should we say veracity of our birthday hopping crab – we have access to the email- let us switch to another topic; the phrase jumping from the frying pan to the fire does not suit now.

Members of the committee of GFDC have been changed. Now the point is, the members had little say in the manner in which GFDC was functioning. Therefore changing them does not mean anything. The restructuring meant that a few people who know football and were In GFDC before were removed and GFDC is now with people with absolutely no credibility.

Two former good players have been appointed but good players do not make good administrators. Players, at best, can help produce more players but definitely not make policies that can help the game grow.

GFDC had appointed Mariano Dias as technical Director a long while ago. That was a good appointment because apart from being a good player Mariano is well qualified. He has a Professional License- one of the few in Goa to have one – but instead of using his services he was made to dance for his dues. He has still not received his full payment.

And, what were his dues? Just around half of what the previous Technical Director was paid and the difference between Mariano and the previous was: Mariano knows football. The other knew how to make good presentations. And, GFDC treated Mariano like a pariah. This proved, one does not need to go far to understand that GFDC lacks purpose and direction.

TRANSCRIPT: A good story is when the suspense is good. Now, where is the suspense in this story that we started off well? Pardon me for thinking we started well….But, wait…I am not a professional story teller. Hence, to uncover the suspense of this story our readers will need to go to Shram Shakti Bhavan in Patto to the other office of Aleixo. The suspense may well be seen sitting right outside his cabin.

A cola, for finishing the story for me!