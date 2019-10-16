Whats happening? Garbage politics or politics over Garbage

The garbage fight has become even smellier. In retaliation for garbage trucks from Panaji not being allowed to dump garbage at the Saligao Garbage plant, on Wednesday the Corporation of the City of Panaji stopped and sent back 28 trucks from the North Coastal that were headed for the Tonca Sewage treatment plant on Wednesday. On the other hand a NGO has alleged that the MLAs are playing politics on the issue.

First was the still unsolved issue and the ongoing tussle at the Sonsododo garbage treatment plant. Then the proposed expansion of the Saligao garbage treatment plant became an issue leading to the stoppage of garbage trucks from Panaji. On Wednesday, the CCP Mayor minced no words on their resolve to stand their ground.

