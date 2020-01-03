What young India wants

The beginning of the new year brings along with it, new aspirations, new ideas and possibilities for a better tomorrow. NT KURIOCITY asks some youngsters what they hope for the year ahead for the country and the state

With more than half of our country’s population under the age of 25 and a quarter under the age of 14, we are one of the youngest populations the world over. Our demographic potential is not just unique but also extremely dynamic. Youngsters who make up this segment are outspoken and assertive; they are game-changers and key to the nation’s success. Having a mind of their own they are well informed, tech-savvy, ready to question injustice of all kind and demand their rights. They want freedom from corruption, inequality, discrimination and violence; especially

gender violence.

Quoting John Wooden, 17-year-old Delisha Do Rosario, says: “Failure is not fatal but failure to change is. I believe we require change very desperately.” Expressing her anger at the atrocities against women, she adds: “In the last year the number of crimes against women, in particular rape, has increased at such an alarming rate, it is horrible and very frightening. Irrespective of where we go, or how we are dressed or what time we go, I want our women to be safe. In addition we women should learn to defend and protect ourselves instead of looking at our fathers and brothers to protect us.”

A hospitality graduate, Joshua Mendes is also of the opinion that self-defence is vital today than it ever was and recommends that it be taught right from school level. “It should be a compulsory subject so that not just girls but even boys are taught how to defend themselves. The government should have qualified self defence teachers that they send to schools and colleges. It is better to be safe than sorry. I hope our country becomes safe for all of us.”

Indeed, women and children’s safety makes it to the top of the list of concerns for most, followed by equality and accountability and greater transparency from government. “Not just women but even children are not spared,” says 18-year-old Sandeep P, who also believes that if change has to come, then stricter rules need to be in place. And this is echoed by 17-year-old Adam Jacob. “With our judicial system overburdened by cases that have piled over the years, rape and acid-attack cases are not expedited as required. And when these cases finally come to court, the sentence is not as severe as it should be. Sentencing should be such that it becomes a lesson for would-be offenders,” he says.

Twenty four-year old Samaresh Naik meanwhile points out that at present, caste, gender and economic status are factors that divide us.“This is not just in the villages but in cities and other urban areas as well. We may be the fastest growing economy but the economic divide between the people is wide. It appears that the rich are getting richer and the poor poorer. Jobs are scarce and then to add to it, corruption is rampant. I hope the year ahead brings equality and jobs for everyone,” he says.

All the youngsters are also vociferous about their doubts and dissatisfaction over CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill). “In my opinion this is creating a divide between us and goes against the very foundation of our Constitution,” states 20-year old Mackenzie Godinho. “Granting citizenship on the basis of religion violates Article 14 of our constitution which mentions the Right to Equality. I hope 2020 brings change in the minds and hearts of the government and we become a secular country once again.” Jacob believes that the government should be inclusive and adds: “While rules are being made and enacted into laws, there should be a youth representative body that can voice the ideas and suggestions we have. We shouldn’t be kept on the sidelines.” Voicing his views on the subject, Abrar Shaikh also suggests that the government learn to prioritise and address issues that are really urgent.

Quality education and skill development is another issue that many have a strong opinion about. “Schools and colleges should have better quality of teaching staff, infrastructure and a syllabus that is application-based,” says 23-year old Omar Farooque. The choice of subjects he says is very limited and he hopes that in future students have a wider selection to choose from. Vaibhavi Shirodkar also feels that the education system needs to be revamped. “When we go for interviews we realise that we do not possess the required skill-set. We then end up panicking and accepting jobs that pay less and get disillusioned about everything,” he says. And these skills need to be made part of the college curriculum, believes Vidhur Kukreti, a young executive. “After attending several interviews, I am of the opinion that soft skills like problem-solving, public speaking and logical reasoning are very essential. These skills were not in our curriculum and I think if we want better results then they should be part of college syllabus for all streams.”

Career guidance for selecting the right profession is also an area that is not given enough of importance says 24-year old Meezia Colaco and recommends awareness programmes be held in schools and colleges. “These programmes will help students understand the job market, job opportunities both in the private as well as the government sector and possible career growth. When we graduate we have big dreams and our expectation of salaries is even bigger. We do not all do our homework before we decide what stream or career path we should follow. We blindly follow what we see and read or hear as successful but then reality hits and it is a real shock.”

Youngsters also want the garbage and parking problems to be sorted and Goa to become not just a model state but a green one as well. “I want a greener state and a greener country,” states Preety Pereira, a young lecturer. “We need to realise the enormity of climate change and turn to green practices. It is very encouraging to see some of the initiatives that the government has taken in this respect but for it to work 100 per cent, we all need to join hands and be committed.” We have a long way to go, says young entrepreneur Afreen Sheikh. “But, with the right education, policies, government and most important, right mindset, we can become a model country and truly realise the vast potential that we

have,” she says.