https://youtu.be/gImSOJDhZm8

The social media caught a minister’s car violating traffic rules. As the video of this went viral, the RTO moved into action and fined the driver of 600 rupees. It was the official car of Goa Forward minister Vinod Palayekar, which overtook a car on the Mandovi bridge. Palayekar himself moved forward to take action.

Please like & share: