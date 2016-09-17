What Eighth BRICS Summit Means To Goa-VIII

Nandkumar M Kamat

Eighth BRICS summit in Goa would be a defining event. Without formal announcement for next four weeks central government would treat Salcete taluka as a quasi- Union territory under its control for security purposes. Fortunately Goa has some competent officers to handle the BRICS summit logistics like the two brilliant IAS couples Ameya Abhyankar and Nila Mohanan and Sachin and Shilpa Shinde, besides the very active and dynamic IPS couple Karthik and Priyanka Kashyap. Amey, now OSD to CM keeps a low publicity profile and is devoted professionally to his work. He rang me immediately after reading first article in this series and invited me to his office to discuss how Goa could be showcased before the dignitaries.

Highly cultured and eminently hospitable, Amey in my memory spanning 40 years of interacting with various government officers proved to be the first IAS officer who personally brewed and served coffee for me and my USA based NRI cousin Dr. Sanjay Kamat (sanjay@kamat.net). I had asked Sanjay to accompany me and guide Goa government on future of IT. Sanjay is IIT, Mumbai MTech Gold Medalist and Managing Partner for Bell Labs Consulting, head of the Modeling R&D Practice, and leader of the Bell Labs Silicon Valley Location, which is focused on exploring new approaches to cloud and software-defined networking. Being a specialist in Information Technology, Sanjay discussed IT development plan of state government with Amey.

After welcoming Amey’s initiative on showcasing Goa for BRICS , I emailed a detail note in July last week on holding a multistakeholder meeting of Goan researchers, intellectuals and scholars on contacts with Brazil, China, South Africa and Russia. I also requested him to keep the former minister for external affairs Ex MP Eduardo Faleiro in the loop. The International Centre Goa has decided to invite the Vice Chancellor of Goa University and an expert on BRICS member countries, Professor Varun Sahni to deliver a talk on BRICS to be presided over by Eduardobab. Government of Goa would have to take a special note of an expert on Brazil – Goa and Sino-Goan relations (through Macao and Canton) – Dr Celsa Pinto who retired as director of education after a brilliant career in administration. Pinto published her research papers “Goa Images and perceptions” in 1996.

Last week people thronged to the Mhamai house, the iconic heritage house in Panaji, for celebrating Anantchaturdashi festival. But people have forgotten the family’s international trade relations. The Mhamai house records are preserved by Porvorim’s Xavier centre for Historical research (http://www.xchr.in/). Pinto examined Mhamai house correspondence with Brazil. She found Goa’s direct trade with Brazil flourished after 1775. Before 1775 Goa traded with Brazil via “Carreira da India naos” which were involved in smuggling commodities like Indian textiles, Chinese porcelain, silks, tea and the diamonds from Golconda, Bijapor and Vellore.

Pinto is probably first researcher in Asia to highlight the booming trade between Goa and Brazil spanning Indian and Atlantic ocean from 1783 to 1830. She wrote-“The trickle of the mid-18th century developed into a flood. One observed the movement on a massive scale of Indian piece goods and fabrics designated- cadeas, coromandeis, zuartes, chitas, chelas, anagoas, beatilhas, panos de cafre, naguinas and the like”. She also discovered that Brazil was India’s largest supplier of bullion in this period. The Mhamais were often paid in bullion although they would order for gold bars and bullion consignments. On November 30, 1816 she found that Mhamais had ordered a good quantity of Brazilian gold bars, patacas or meias doblas.

Pintos’s meticulous research shows that Brazil also supplied Goa with Tobacco, sugar, sausages, marmalade, cheese, wines, cotton, copper and indigo. Goa exported textiles, paper, incense, coconut oil, wax and saltpeter needed to produce gunpowder. Mhamais also exported crockery, pepper and cinnamon to Brazil.

Historian Pinto has been also researching political teleconnection between the revolt of the natives, 1787 known as Pinto’s revolt in Goa and first Brazilian separatist movement- the 1789 failed coup Inconfidência Mineira or Minas Gerais Conspiracy. Brazil was not friendly to India when Salazar ruled Portugal perhaps because the Brazilian political class forgot the role of anti colonial movements in decolonizing Brazil and Goa, Daman and Diu. Eighth BRICS summit gives an opportunity to India to use the ‘Goa Card” to rekindle and reinforce country’s renewed ties with Brazil.

The meeting of BRICS environment ministers last week was a damp squib and went almost unnoticed despite a vigorous environmental consciousness in this part of country among all six Western Ghats states. As hosts civil society of Goa was insulated. We need to know how mineral resource rich Brazil dealt with its worst environmental disaster in Mariana district’s mineral-rich state of Minas Gerais when the Bento Rodrigues dam storing millions of tones of mining waste burst in November 2015.

Brazil has ecological and biodiversity hotspot like Amazon and India has Western Ghats. Brazil has gene pool of economically important crops like groundnut, pineapple, manioc, cashew in which India has prospered after these species were imported and introduced by Portuguese. A lot is common between Brazilian and Goan food. Clifford Pereira has mentioned- “The use of Cocount milk is a characteristic of South Indian and Southeast Asian cuisine. But two specific Baiana recipes use coconut milk; the popular prawn or fish Moqueca, and the chicken Xinxim de Galinha. The chicken recipe is particularly interesting for its use of ginger (zingiberi), garlic and onions. This combination is termed the “Indian culinary trinity”. It also has cloves and black pepper. Asian influence is strongest in Brazilian sweets. The grated coconut that produces coconut milk is used in Brazil to make Cocada (Coconut Ice).

The Brazilian and Goan versions of this sweet have the same name and use lime as flavoring. When the Portuguese took Guava from Brazil to India they called it Pera (ie Pear).” Brazilians and Goan prepare Guava cheese, Perada in similar fashion. In educational, cultural exchanges, promotion of tourism, agro-horticultural and biodiversity research India and Brazil have tremendous scope. It would be sad if the Brazilian delegation leaves after the summit without even sipping Goa’s famous Cashew Feni- a remarkable cultural and technological bridge built by the Portuguese between Goa and Brazil (to be continued).