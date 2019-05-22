What a feat! 92.47% students clear SSC exam

Panaji: The SSC examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education recorded the highest pass percentage of 92.47 per cent in the last five years.

There was a marginal increase of 1.29 per cent as compared to the pass percentage of 91.27 per cent recorded in 2018.

Of the 18,684 students who answered the exam conducted in April, 17,278 students passed it.

This year girls outshined the boys with the pass percentage of 92.64 per cent, while the boys registered the pass percentage of 92.31 per cent.

Some 98 schools secured 100 per cent pass percentage. Interestingly 31 of these well-performing institutions are government schools.

Salcete taluka had the highest number of such well-performing schools at 15, which is followed by Ponda (13), Pernem (12), Bardez (10) and Tiswadi (10).

Three schools in Quepem and four schools in Margao have secured 100 per cent result.

The Panaji centre recorded the lowest pass percentage: 85.87 per cent of the students cleared the exam.

However, the highest percentage was recorded at the Paingin centre in South Goa at 98.43 per cent with lowest enrolment of 191 students, which is followed by the Mapusa centre that recorded 91.94 pass percentage with highest enrolment of 1675 students.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Goa Board chairman Ramkrishna Samant said that there has been consistent improvement in the pass percentage over the last four years due to programmes and initiatives, which have been strengthening the foundational learning skills of students by the time they reach Class 9.

“The statistics shows that from 83.51 per cent in 2014 the pass percentage has shown a gradual increase over the past five years: the highest 91.57 pass percentage was recorded in 2017 and 92.47 per cent was registered in 2019,” he said.

He said the performance of government schools has improved. The number of government schools with 100 per cent result increased from 25 in 2018 to 31 this year.

The chairman attributed this good performance to extra classes taken by various government schools for students.

National Skills Qualifications Framework norms have also helped the students excel in the exam.

About 7122 students availed the benefit of sports merit marks – but as low as 1.61 per cent of them could pass the exam with the help of the sports marks.

The board said that students can go for revaluation, verification and photo copies of answer-books between May 28 and May 31.

The students with ‘needs improvement’ remark and those who want to improve marks can make online application between May 25 and June 1 for the supplementary examination, which will be conducted on June 14.

Congratulating the students who cleared the exam, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted: “It is heartening to note that the overall passing percentage of 92.47 per cent is the highest ever in our state and 98 schools achieved 100 per cent passing results.”