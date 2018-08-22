West Bengal, Odisha secure big wins

NT NETWORK

IFA West Bengal trounced Pondicherry 12-0 in the Junior Girls National Football Championship match played at Duler stadium, on Tuesday.

In the first match played in the morning, IFA West Bengal did not have to struggle much as their girls scored six goals in each session of play.

Striker Tulsi Hembram hammered five goals; Sunita Sarkar and Devneta Roy netted a hat-trick each, while Sayantani Santra added her name to the scorers list.

In the evening match, holder Odisha registered a thumping 8-2 win over Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh stunned their opponents in the 12th minute when Y Anitha moved upfront dangerously and latched a power-packed right footer that slipped from Odisha keeper Sanjukta Tirkey’s gloves. B Anitha, who was lurking nearby, make most of the opportunity that came her way as she tapped the ball home, 1-0.

Down by a goal, Odisha not only levelled terms in the 19th minute through a neat placement from Soni Behera but also saw Deepa Nayak and Jasoda Munda hammer two more goals to make it 4-1 before the breather. On crossing ends, Odisga pumped in three more goals through Soni Behera, Bannya Kabiraj and Munica Miniz.

Andhra Pradesh’s never say die spirit saw them score their second goal in the added-time through Y Anitha. However, in the 93rd minute Odisha’s Deepa Nayak fired in the eighth goal from close to seal the match

