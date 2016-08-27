Well-equipped Canacona health centre ails from vacant posts

ALBERT FERNANDES | NT

CANACONA: The community health centre in Canacona, which was opened in 2006, has most of the facilities but lacks proper medical staff. It has been in such situation ever since it was inaugurated.

The health centre was constructed considering that there are no such medical healthcare facilities nearby, the nearest being the Hospicio hospital in Margao.

The health centre has facilities like ultra sound machine, X-ray machine, ECG (electrocardiogram), besides an operation theatre, a labour room for conducting deliveries and a dialysis unit run by a doctor from Margao, who comes twice a week, as per information available.

It also has tele-medicine facility, EMRI, emergency medical room and homeopathic OPD. But some of the posts have been lying vacant for the last many years.

The extension educator at the health centre was transferred to Panaji DHS two years ago and since then the post has not been filled up and now the post has lapsed.

Similarly, junior school health officer’s (medical officer) post is also vacant for over a year now. As regards staff nurses, around five posts have lapsed as they were not filled up within the stipulated period.

Further the class four employees’ posts (three) had fallen vacant two years ago and two posts are said to have lapsed.

The community health centre has three ambulances and it is said that one post of the driver has lapsed. It is learnt that, recently one driver has been sent on deputation from primary health centre, Quepem.

Likewise, there were two X-ray technicians, however, one post has been allotted for the primary health centre at Balli.

It is understood that the public health dentist resigned from the job six months ago and the post is lying vacant. Likewise posts of anesthetist, junior surgeon, ophthalmic surgeon are also vacant and have lapsed.

The post of multipurpose health worker (male) is also vacant at the CHC.

Dr Vikas Kuvelkar, health officer of the CHC, said that two posts of medical officers were filled up a month ago which has brought a lot of relief to the people of Canacona.

The residents have called upon the Health Minister Francis D’Souza to take note of the situation and appoint necessary staff at the health centre so that it functions smoothly.