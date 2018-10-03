Welfare schemes for construction workers: rules revised, benefits increased

PONDA: The state government on Tuesday re-launched 17 welfare schemes for the construction workers under the Goa Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The rules for availing the schemes have been revised so as to make them beneficiary-friendly, with increased benefits

South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar launched the schemes at a function held at MIBK High School, Ponda, following the special membership drive, in which around more than 150 construction members enrolled with the Welfare Board.

Labour department levies 1 per cent cess on construction work to be utilized for the welfare of labourers.

Goa Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board is in existence since 2008 with a number of schemes for the welfare of construction workers under it and around 3856 members from around the state.

But surprisingly, during the last ten years not a single member has benefited from any of the schemes, and a fund of around Rs 97 crore is lying unused for past many years.

According to a board member Subhash Naik Jorge, this happened mainly because of the membership rules and various criteria set by the board earlier to avail of the schemes.

A major rule or a criterion was certification from contractor and most contractors didn’t give the workers certificates fearing surging of workers’ associations.

Even registration fee was an issue.

The government has now changed membership criteria for the workers, and has reduced registration fee to Rs 35 and month fee of Rs 10 from the earlier registration fee of Rs 70 and monthly fee of Rs 20.

The government has also increased benefit amounts under the various scheme to reach out to most construction labourers in the state, Jorge said

The board has set a goal of registering 50,000 workers within 6 months’ time.

As per the information, presently, there are around one lakh construction workers in the state.

“The aim of the government is to make the construction workers benefit, from the money collected from the construction business, through various schemes,” said board members during the launching programme

MP Narendra Sawaikar urged the construction workers to enroll with the board and get best possible benefits under the schemes designed especially considering their economic and social conditions.

MLA Ravi Naik said that considering the Swachh Bharat Mission of the country mobile toilet scheme is best suited in state as there is no land left to provide toilet facility for the construction workers living in rented premises.