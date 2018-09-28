Friday , 28 September 2018
TRENDING NOW
WELCOME TO GOA
WELCOME TO GOA: Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu is received by Governor Mridula Sinha upon his arrival at the Dabolim airport on Thursday evening. Minister for Protocol and Hospitality Mauvin Godinho; Speaker of state legislative assembly Dr Pramod Sawant; Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma and others are also seen

WELCOME TO GOA

Posted by: nt September 28, 2018 in Goa News

WELCOME TO GOA: Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu is received by Governor Mridula Sinha upon his arrival at the Dabolim airport on Thursday evening. Minister for Protocol and Hospitality Mauvin Godinho; Speaker of state legislative assembly Dr Pramod Sawant; Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma and others are also seen

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011