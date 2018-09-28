Weighing The Option Of Legalising Matka

The state police appear to be fighting a losing battle against matka. Though hundreds of cases have been registered against matka operators there has been hardly any conviction over the last two years or so. Though five police stations in Salcete booked 110 cases from January to September this year against matka operators none of the cases has ended in conviction. Matka is hugely popular in Goa and people from different walks of life, including government employees, bet on numbers. The police have been raiding matka bookies but their efforts have not reduced the matka gambling in view of lack of conviction of those booked for illegal gambling. According to police officials, they (police) could not get people involved in matka convicted as those arrested used to own up their crime and were fined and let free after paying the fine, but now even that is not happening.

The police are having a tough time in not only detecting but also building up cases which could satisfy the courts and end up in convictions. While the society has been crying hoarse over police inaction against matka bookies, hardly anybody comes with reliable information about matka bookies. The reason people were not coming forward to lodge complaint was that they do not want to annoy or hurt or be in the bad books of the matka operators. Another reason given by them was that they were engaged in the illegal business to make a living and that they do not want to deprive them of their livelihood. It is a fact that most of the people working as bookies are those who could not find employment elsewhere or do not want to work hard. The police claim that courts want independent and respectable people to be witnesses during raids and panchanama to be conducted in their presence. However no independent and respectable persons come forward to be witnesses. In most cases the police have to rely on those people who have been witnesses in a large number of cases and courts often reject their deposition.

Surprisingly, though matka has been in existence for decades altogether in the state and despite the fact that it was illegal, the police have no data on matka operations, nor on the number of matka operators. The police officials have gone on record to state that the department has not carried out any survey to map the matka operations. There have been allegations that the police have been slow and lax on matka bookies because they derive ‘hafta’ (regular bribe) from operators. Besides, a good number of police staff regularly lay bets on matka numbers and are sympathetic to businessmen running illegal gambling. The police were forced to act after the Bombay High Court at Goa pulled them up and issued directions for action when a public interest litigation was filed by an activist. The PIL had alleged that politicians, police and a section of print media were involved in promoting matka. Despite the High Court directions, the action against matka operators was lax and it was only after North Goa Superintendent of Police Chandan Choudhary conducted a raid on matka bookies in Morjim village of Pernem taluka and seized Rs 60 lakh in the process that some activity was seen. As many as 29 people were arrested in Candolim by the police last month for running matka racket who have since been released on bail.

Even as there is a demand for action against matka business, Francis D’Souza, who was earlier this week removed as Law Minister, had in May supported the idea for legalizing the business. It was his contention that like casino gambling matka should also be allowed to be operated legally, which will bring an end to the illegal business. The idea found favour with some in the police as also among civil society members who feel that the police spend substantial time in running after the bookies and collecting evidence to satisfy the courts, a time which could be used to probe cases of serious nature and to maintain law and order. It is also believed that by legalizing matka the menace could be brought to end once for all. Many in the government, police and civil society are sympathetic towards matka operators but they have not had the courage to legalise it. Nor have they been able to take a stand to end it once for all. Though the police have booked cases against present and past legislators for being involved in matka or abetting it, they have not taken them to logical conclusion for obvious reasons. It is high time that state leadership takes a decision either to close down matka or legalise it.