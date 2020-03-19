Weekly markets, malls to remain shut till March 31

Panaji: As a precautionary measure to manage, contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the state government on Thursday issued an order to suspend the operation of all weekly bazaars and coaching classes in the state.

The order will come into effect from Friday midnight and remain in force till March 31.

Apart from the suspension of all weekly bazaars and coaching classes, the particular order also reads that all shopping malls and pubs shall remain closed up to March 31.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued a travel advisory advising ministers and officers to avoid non-essential travel to foreign countries for vacation, tour, conference etc as a pre-emptive measure to avoid the risk of COVID-19 infection.

A circular issued by the personnel department states that the government of India has issued travel advisory against travelling to foreign countries, as more than 100 countries across the world have reported cases of COVID-19. The circular states that people travelling to these countries or people who have travelled abroad might come in contact with the people affected by COVID-19 during their stay or even while in transit, at airports.

The circular states that among the countries infected, some countries have reported a very large number of positive cases of the infection and deaths, putting passengers from these countries at a high risk of the infection.

“Further, as per the announcement made by the Prime Minister and advisories issued by the government of India to avoid non-essential travel, the ministers and officers of the state government shall avoid non-essential travel to any of the foreign countries for vacation, tour, conference, etc as per-emptive measure to avoid the risk of infection of COVID-19,” it said.

A circular issued by under secretary (personnel) Maya Pednekar states that if any emergent travel to a foreign country is to be undertaken, the concerned officer/minister may follow the consolidated travel advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time, and shall mandatorily obtain a prior clearance from the department.