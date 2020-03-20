Weekly Mapusa market activities take a hit

Mapusa: The Friday Bazaar area in Mapusa market wore a deserted look as order on suspension of activities of weekly markets as part of precautionary measures against COVID-19 was enforced. Outside vendors were not allowed to conduct business by the municipality.

Around eight trucks were asked to return. Also around 60 vendors were barred from conducting sales.

Subsequently some of the vendors reached near Bodgeshwar temple side and sold their vegetables while others went to Karaswada junction and sold their goods.

The impact was also witnessed in fish market which also looked deserted as around 50-60 per cent of fish vendors did not come. However, despite the chaos regular market continues to cater to the customers.

Meanwhile, Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC) has appealed to the general public not to visit the market from March 23 till March 31 except if necessary and also not to indulge in panic buying as the market will remain open on other days.

MMC chairperson Ryan Braganza said, “In view of ‘Janata curfew’ on Sunday, we have decided that the Mapusa market will remain closed. Vendors, shopkeepers, hawkers are asked not to operate in the market from 7 am to 9 pm on that day.”