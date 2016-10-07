Website on state laws launched

PANAJI: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, on Friday, launched wwwgoakaido.com, a website on state laws during a function held at Maquinez Palace in the city.

Parsekar garlanded a photo of Goddess Saraswati and lit a ceremonial lamp on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, while congratulating the compiler – former South Goa Collector N D Agarwal, said that it is a big step forward pertaining to the Goan laws, for the Goans, with an easy access to all.

Agarwal rose from a small post to the highest position (civil service) in the administration due to his sheer hard work, he added.

He said that the website features local laws – rules, Acts and amendments, and added that on many occasions one finds it very difficult to get certain information on legislation in time and has to go through various books.

He said that for a layman it is very tough to go through the fat law books to know about the latest amendments, adding many people do not know even what is happening on the law front.

Senior lawyers are armed with all the books on law while new entrants to the profession find it very difficult to find the required law books and layman cannot understand the law, but here Agarwal has made it simple with easy accessibility for all, he added.

The brainchild of the website Agarwal has done tedious work of compiling laws – acts and amendments that came into force since the Liberation of the state.

The access to the website is only through membership.

While complimenting the compiler, the Panaji MLA Sidharth Kunkalienkar said that by introducing the Goan laws on the website, Agarwal has made access to all the Goan laws quick.

Why replying to queries from the audience, Agarwal said that he used to find getting access to the laws difficult during the tenure of his service in the state since 1985, so when he became the director of stationery and printing he thought of compiling them.

He said that extensive details – rules framed by the state on Opinion Poll, state assembly-passed rules, parliamentary Acts on Goa and notifications are also incorporated in the website, and added that the Portuguese laws, comunidade laws and some amendments would feature on the site in the future.