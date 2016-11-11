Alaistair J Dsouza

Electric Scooters

When one hears the term scooter immediately Vespa comes to mind, or may be not but the Italian company that has scooters running on conventional fuel has finally taken the next step with the unveiling of Vespa Elettrica, the scooter, which you might have guessed by now, runs on an electric motor. The company claims that the Elettrica will still handle like the classic Vespa but will be eventually cheaper in the long run, not missing the whole point of it being eco-friendly. The company also stated that the scooter will have “innovative connectivity solutions”, let’s hope that’s just not a USB cord to charge your smartphone. The scooter will retail sometime in 2017 internationally, hopefully around the same time in India as well?

Source: piaggiogroup.com, Engadget

Web of Trust not so trustworthy?

Popular browser extension WOT (Web of Trust) has been under a bit of scrutiny after a German broadcaster’s investigation showed that the company was collecting and selling users’ browsing histories to other parties. The company claims that it was anonymising user data but the broadcaster managed to identify over 50 people from the sampled data uncovering potentially sensitive information. Apparently WOT hasn’t done enough to get the appropriate consent of its users before gathering and selling the information. The company can use its software to run a code it wants on any webpage, although there aren’t any such reported cases of abuse, but it’s not doing the company any favours at this point. On a positive note the company has released a public statement and is taking steps to rectify the situation. The real question is will WOT be able to win back the lost trust of its users?

Source: Engadget,https://goo.gl/mjKuCS

Black or blank wall?

Well it’s not news anymore that Donal Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States. Apparently users on Instagram have been posting flat black images instead of photos, most of the images don’t have captions so at this moment it’s hard to decode the meaning of these uploads. Through the election there have been various photos/memes posted with captions ‘I Voted’ with added support messages towards either candidates. Be on the lookout for more similar tends on other social networks?

Source: Wired, Instagram

Hyperloop a reality in UAE soon

Hyperloop One is trying to kick-start travelling in a tube from concept to a reality. The company has struck a deal with Dubai’s RTA (Roads and Transport Authority) and will be closely working with the government to figure out how to make this happen. A concept video was released showing a commute from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in about 12 minutes. It usually takes about two hours to complete the same journey by vehicle.

Source: Wired, https://goo.gl/mE0jlg