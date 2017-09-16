Web of opportunities for users

Gone are the days when you had to go around the place with products and advertise about them. Thanks to the social media and the internet, it has made things easier for users by allowing them to put forth their views to the audience. NT BUZZ finds out how internet today is helping people showcase their creative side at the same time why there is a need for users to be safe and cautious while utilising the online portals

With India taking a step forward and adopting the ‘Digital India’ initiative the rate of internet users in the country has increased. Correspondingly, in past one year, the growth of social media users has also increased. According to a recent survey report by ‘We are social’, the growth of social media users in India has increased by 40 per cent which clearly indicates that the internet is gripping hold of the masses. Many people are using social networks to express their opinions, build contacts, and stay connected with friends, family and associates at the same time getting their work recognised.

Starting-up with the internet

Despite having talent and artistic skills, many a times creative work does not get the right kind of exposure; may be due to limited marketing options or other varied reasons. In the past few years the internet has moved from just connecting people to helping people establish their work on the internet. Online sites like blogs, vlogs, YouTube videos, Facebook pages etc, have become a medium for people to market their work to the large audiences and thus aiding them to establish their own identity and gain recognition for their work.

Speaking how a Facebook page ‘strokes on canvas’ helped her gain popularity and recognition, artist, Uzma Khan from Taleigao says: “Social media is one such way through which it is possible to reach out to the masses. At the start, I was not sure of the kind of response I will get; gradually as I began posting my paintings online on my pages people started sending in a lot of enquiries and started following my page. People would drop in emails, asking when the next post would be out.” This not only helped her gain popularity among her fellow mates but helped her showcase her creative side to the audience; many people then made a point to visit her first solo art exhibition.

For Amaan Sheikh from Porvorim, the internet gave him a much-needed break into the musical world. “The Internet for me is quite useful. Two months back I released my debut single titled ‘Andheron Ke Khwaab’ online on Hungama (artist aloud) and had shared them with most of the social networking sites. After listening to the track, choreographer, David Furtado contacted me and said that he and his team wanted to choreograph a video for the song. With help of other artistes we made a video and released it online and the response we got was tremendous,” says Amaan.

Adding that the online platform is proving to be more effective than word-of-mouth, as you are able to cover a large group in no time. “After release, I had a couple of public shows. I was not expecting a lot of people to attend the show but after I posted it online through the social media a lot of people came for the event. ‘Facebook event’ has an option wherein you can promote a particular event online, I purchased it and I was thus able to reach out to many people and more than 2000 people turned up for the event.”

Effective business

Digital marketing consultant/Director of AndroGuru, Nigel Quadros says that online advertisement today is developing as an important tool for business entrepreneurs and start-ups. “Pay-per-click (PPC), also known as cost per click (CPC), is internet advertising model which an advertiser pays a publisher (typically a website owner or a network of websites) when the ad is clicked the publisher gets the profit as well as the advertiser,” says Nigel. Explaining how this works he adds: “if you carefully notice on Facebook when you are watching a video there are similar videos that will popup. For example: if you have been viewing funny videos you are likely to see funny videos constantly appearing on your page. This is a technique used by online portals to keep viewers constantly glued to the internet.”

Advising entrepreneurs and start-ups who wish to earn through online sources Nigel says that companies should target online portals as 90 per cent population using their phone most of the time and therefore, the online medium can be impactful.

It’s not people who are connecting themselves to the social world even companies today are opting for social media. In recent times recruiting processes of companies have also changed. Many companies have begun using social media to attract new talent. Social media is allowing companies to target specific group’s qualifications, effectively corresponding to the candidates and evaluate applicants. According to recruiting software company ‘Jobvite’, recruiters are hiring approximately 73 per cent of candidates through social media.

Expressing opinions and views

While many are availing the benefits the internet has to offer, there are some who are expressing their views, opinions and point of views to the general public via internet. Fatima Mendes from Rachol says: “We see many people sharing videos online. If people are not happy with a particular thing they are seen to oppose it and the best examples are the trolls which you can find easily online. You keep scrolling through Facebook and Twitter and end-up getting number of posts and you are like ‘do I comment or like it or just ignore it’.” There were several instances when people made use of social media to raise voice about various issues concerning general public and they were quite successful in gaining the attention of the authorities.

Co-Founder of The Goan Comedy Club, Dianne Mendonca speaks about how stand-up comedians are utilising video-sharing websites to express their opinions, she says: “Many stand-up comedy videos are getting viral. New comedians and slam poets are voicing their opinions and observations through videos but it’s not that all are going to appreciate your work there are few positive and few negatives. Also, there are people who threaten you. You need to be sure what to accept and what not to.”

For better or worse

Be mindful of what you post on social media: what goes online stays online. You may think sharing your details will be helpful for people to contact you but your day-to-day activity and other components can be pieced together to build a larger and more invasive profile about you.

Having come across a similar incident where information shared publicly was misused and a fake account was created Andrea Soares (name changed) from Ponda shares how she was trapped in the online web. During her college days she was quite active on social networking sites like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and there were regular posts by her but she did not know how people were taking note of her every activity: “I used to constantly share what I was doing. Also, I had this liking for designing glass items, which was quite new and different that time and every time I designed some new artwork I would put up on the internet. The response was tremendous but I never felt that my designs needed to be patented or anything.” One day when her friend informed her about a fake page with her artwork and her profile she was alarmed. “All the information was about me and my artwork but I was not the administrator of the page. The page had several followers. It was scary because there were so many shares, likes and comments, which meant a lot of users had already taken note of it.” She then reported the case to cybercrime and got the page blocked. It was a sign for her to take the required precautionary measures.

Think before you post or click

Explaining why there is a need for users to secure their work from global viewers, Curchorem-based photographer Aslesh Kamat says: “It’s quite obvious that people are following and watching you online. There are several instances when people credit your work as theirs. Therefore, there is a need to patent or watermark your work because you have put it your efforts to get the click and indeed you need to respect your efforts.”

Margao-based counsellor, Pooja Parab says: “Everything seems glamorous, interesting and fun online. Therefore, there is a need for people to be more conscious and safe. People nowadays, have become addicted to social networking sites and therefore need to control it before it’s too late.”

Divulging too many personal details online can make you an easy target for hackers. Protect your identity by keeping your life private, and minimising the information you share online.

The other side of fame

With more than 10,000 viewers and 3,000 subscribers, Goa-based Wendy Zuzarte has been making waves with her ‘Succorine bai’ video-series. She says: “The only way I could get ‘Succorine bai’ to where she stands today is all because of the internet. I knew that without any doubt it would give me a larger reach. The first video itself became a viral sensation and slowly people started sending in their responses. The appreciation was really a lot and moreover it came from people from various parts of the globe.” She adds that options such as live chats, gave her a medium to connect with viewers thus helping build a rapport with them.

On a conscious note

Psychology student in St Xavier’s College Mapusa, Anuvea Fernandes says: “We tend to seek approval through social networking sites. We spend more time in portraying what we are not rather than actually working on our real selves. For today’s generation, things that we considered personal are now public.” Status updates, wall post and tweets tell about every move we make, every step we take and every relation we make or break. This affects one’s life. At any hangout or get-together more time is spent on clicking pictures and updating the virtual world rather than enjoying every moment.

Twitter, Google+, Facebook, Instagram nowadays there are too many social networking sites to keep track of, but keeping note of privacy and security online is much needed in order to remain safe.