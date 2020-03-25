Weather Forecast Update

The India Meterological department has issued forecast of light rainfall at isolated places for next 24 hours due to a trough over south Konkan and Karnataka.

The weather department says the night will be warmer with temperature to remain slightly above normal at 25 degree celcius due to change in weather pattern.

There will be gradual increase in minimum and maximum temperatures in following days.

On Wednesday morning the sky remained cloudy with light rains experienced in Mormugao, Bardez, Salcete and Ponda however chances of rains are favourable at late evening in Panaji.

The highest maximum temperature of 32.6°C was recorded at Mormugoa and the lowest minimum temperature of 23.4°C was recorded at Panaji.

Meanwhile the department has recorded the highest March temperatute in Mormugao at 34.8 degree celcius on March 20 and Panaji 34.6 degree Celsius which is two notches above normal maximum temperature.