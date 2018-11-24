We urged BJP high command to let Parrikar hold on to CM’s post: Sudin

Senior MGP leader and Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Friday said that he and Goa Forward Party chief and Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai had impressed upon the BJP’s central leadership to let Manohar Parrikar continue as the Chief Minister when he offered to resign.

Dhavalikar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that when the Chief Minister was admitted to a Candolim-based hospital for treatment during Ganesh Chaturthi Parrikar had told them that he wanted to quit as the Chief Minister.

“We urged Parrikar that he should continue holding the Chief Minister’s post. We had also impressed upon the BJP’s central leadership to let Parrikar continue as the CM,” he revealed.

Dhavalikar elaborated that Parrikar had wished to allocate additional portfolios to the ministers.

A few days back, BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar said that national president of the party Amit Shah asked Parrikar to continue as the Chief Minister.

On Thursday, Sardesai had said that Parrikar had been ready to resign as the Chief Minister, but BJP’s central leadership prevailed upon him not to do so.