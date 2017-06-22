We respect Kumble’s decision to quit: Kohli

PORT OF SPAIN: Opening up for the first time, Virat Kohli on Thursday said that he will never reveal dressing-room details, in an apparent reference to the now retired coach Anil Kumble’s statement that their partnership had become “untenable”.

Kumble stepped down a couple of days back due to differences with the India captain. Kohli said “he respects” Kumble’s decision to quit and that there is highest regard for him as a player.

“Obviously Anil bhai has expressed his views and he has taken a decision to step out and we will respect that decision. It’s something that has happened right after the tournament,” Kohli said on the eve of the first ODI against the West Indies.

While he felt that Kumble is entitled to his opinion, in a roundabout manner, the skipper spoke about how dressing room details are sacred to him, which, at any cost, can’t be shared with the public.

“One thing for sure is that I have had 11 press conferences that have happened during the Champions Trophy. We have created a culture over the last 3-4 years that whatever happens in the change room, we have tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout. That is what the whole team believes in. For us that is paramount,” Kohli stated. The skipper said that he and his players respect Kumble’s achievements as a player.

“I have total respect for him as a cricketer and what he has achieved for the nation. All the years that he has played. There’s no taking away that aspect of him at all. And we all respect him totally,” Kohli very consciously made it clear that he won’t talk about coach Kumble’s role.

He was asked about Kumble’s approach while coaching and he stoically maintained his stance.

“Like I said, for me what’s most important is to maintain the sanctity of the dressing-room and what happens in the change-room is something that’s very sacred and private to all of us.

“… And something that I would not express in details in a public scenario. As I said, his point of view is out there and we respect that decision.”