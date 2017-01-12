We must look ahead to create stronger ties: Costa

PANAJI: Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa said, “We must not just look back to our shared history but also look ahead and create stronger ties.”

He was speaking at a function organised at the Fundacao Oriente, in Fontainhas, Panaji on Thursday. The Fundação Oriente is an institution that carries out various cultural activities in Goa.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to late Paulo Varela Gomes, a historian and former director of Fundacao Oriente, and posthumously awarded him with a Cultural Merit Medal which was accepted by Gomes’ wife Patricia Vieira.

Commending the works of Paulo, Antonio Costa further said, “His works led to the rediscovery of various aspects of Goa, India, and as a result, of Portugal itself.”

Costa spoke of the integration of cultures in Paulo’s works. “Fontainhas is a best example of how Paulo crafted a cultural synthesis which he had seen around him, a culture which is truly Goan.” Prior to the function, Costa had toured Panaji’s Latin Quarter area. Residents of the area and school children greeted him. A brass band played as well.

Referring to well-known Goan architect, Charles Correa’s contribution to creating iconic landmark in Portugal, Antonio Costa, spoke of how cultural exchanges between Goa and Portugal should be encouraged in order to create a brighter future.

Present on the occasion were Consul General of Portugal in Goa, Dr Rui Carvalho Baceira, Portugal Minister of Culture, Luis Filipe Castro Mendes among others.

The Prime Minister of Portugal also visited the Se Cathedral and the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa on Thursday. He was welcomed by Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão. Antonio Costa was taken on a guided tour around the church and Basilica and was briefed about the history of the holy structures. Later, Archbishop Ferrão presented Antonio Costa with a coffee table book on the Church in Goa and the Church’s contribution in Goa. Present on the occasion were Fr Alfred Vaz, Rector, Se Cathedral, Old Goa, Fr Loyola Pereira among others.

He also made a short visit to famous Shree Lord Manguesh temple at Mangueshi. Costa said that he is honoured and happy for appreciation and welcome he received from the villagers and mahajans of the temple.

He was informed about the history of Manguesh temple by the president of Shree Manguesh devasthan committee C Dhume and mahajan Manohar Wagle.