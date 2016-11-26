We must learn to live together: Karan Singh

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Karan Singh Saturday said that learning to live together is an important aspect of the society, as despite all the progress that the human race has made, the society is ‘torn apart.’

He was delivering the fifth Vasudeva V Sinai Dempo Memorial Lecture on the topic ‘The Four Pillars of Learning,’ organised by the Vasantrao Dempo Education and Research Foundation at the Dempo House in Panaji.

The former Union minister said that the four pillars of learning include learning to know, learning to do, learning to live together and learning to be.

Deconstructing the pillars of learning, Singh said that education is not only the transmission of information but also the transmission of values. Reciting a Sanskrit definition of education, he said that knowledge is one which liberates.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the title of the lecture derived its importance from a report ‘Learning the Treasure Within’ submitted by a UNESCO commission for education in the 21st century, of which Singh was a member.

Speaking about the four pillars of learning, he said, “Learning to know is the first pillar, which is the ‘gyan yog.’ In an era when information is doubling every two years, we must learn. We have to construct knowledge, and from knowledge we have to distill wisdom. Otherwise, if there is no goal, we will be lost in the ocean of information that is around us.” He, however, said that while it is good that the present generation has hundred times more information than what people in yesteryears had, it is important to construct knowledge from information and distilling wisdom from that knowledge.

“Our civilisation is a tradition of dialogues which includes questions and answers… In our civilisation, however great the guru may be, questions are asked, because lifelong learning comes only with the capacity to ask questions,” he said.

Stating that ‘learning to do’ is the second pillar of learning, he said that one of the great weaknesses in the Indian education system is the mismatch between learning and doing. Pressing for bridging the gap between the demand and supply of human resource, Singh said, “We keep producing lakhs and lakhs of graduates every year but they have nothing to do and are unemployed. We need to make them employable. Out IITs are very good but between the school and the IIT, we need thousands of ITIs so that young people all don’t have to go to IITs. They can go to the various trades of activity. Today, we can send a missile out to the space, but we are unable to find an electrician to fix things in our house.”

He further said, “Whatever we may do, one needs to be dedicated. Do work as dedication, as learning to do is not just a mechanical process but it is making the work itself an important instrument of spiritual prudence.”

Emphasising on ‘learning to live together’ as an essential instrument of societal learning, Singh said, “Despite all our economic and technological progress, we have been torn apart. Therefore, we need to learn to live together.” Deconstructing the theory of learning to live together, he said that it would include transmission of values, which include family values, societal values, interfaith values, environmental values and global values. Singh said that the Indian society needs to imbibe values of cleanliness, punctuality and teamwork. “Interfaith values have to be taught and the universal aspects of religion have to be introduced into our school curriculum,” he said.

The former Union minister for Education stated that ‘learning to be’ is the fourth pillar of learning and relates to fulfilling the potentiality and, therefore, growth of the inner light needs to be achieved by looking within. “If we take these four concepts together, they represent a holistic philosophy, which can help us through much of the difficulties that we are facing today,” he said.

Earlier, chairman of the Dempo Group Shrinivas Dempo introduced Singh and delved into the more than six decades of public life of the Rajya Sabha MP. The lecture was attended by people from various walks of life including politicians, industrialists and students.

Please like & share: