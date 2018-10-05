We have decided on Plan B: GTCC chairman

NT NETWORK

“We have already decided of a plan B if some infrastructure for the National Games will not be ready. We do not foresee and problem but we are prepared for any eventuality,” stated chairman of Games Technical Coordination Committee (GTCC) Mukesh Kumar while addressing a press conference after a review to ascertain Goa’s preparedness to host the 36th National Games.

Goa will be hosting thirty five sports during the 36th National Games from March 30 to April 14.

“Goa has not started spending in areas like booking of accommodation. We have asked the National Sports Federations to submit the list of athletes and officials expected to attend the games. Once the list is provided, Goa should start making arrangements specific to the national Games,” stated Mukesh when asked whether the National Games Organising Committee (NGOC) had specifically started investing in areas related to the 36th National Games only.

“The indoor facility in Campal and the facility in Sawalwado in Pernem have not yet started. But with the monsoons receding, we expect the work to start and be ready in time. We are positive that with no monsoons, the infrastructure should be in place,” observed Mukesh.

The Goa government has requested the central government a grant of Rs 225 crores specifically for the National Games. The central government had released over Rs 100 crore in the past and we expect the Centre to release the funds. We are hopeful the money will come,” stated NGOC joint CEO Prabhudesai.

The three member GTCC team is having detailed discussion with the various competition directors and the Functional heads that have been appointed the NGOC CEO, Sports Secretary Ashok Kumar.

“Goa government decided to add five more disciplines to the 32 already agreed, on the basis that the cost over lays were not found to be too high. We will spend an additional Rs 5 to Rs ten crore. The additional disciplines have been incorporated so as to popularize the games in Goa,” stated Prabhudesai.

“Shooting and cycling will now be held in New Delhi. The games have been shifted from Kerala to New Delhi as the National Sports Federations are based in New Delhi and found it easier to host the games there,” stated Prabhudesai.

“Shooting and cycling will be held in New Delhi but the cost of organizing the games there will be borne by Goa. We will be standing our team there to host the sports. We are just using the infrastructure facility available,” opined Prabhudesai.