We are the historians of the game: Sheikh Adam

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Porvorim: “A scorer’s job years back was to help keep records. With today’s technology, we keep the world abreast with live score. Scoring looks easy but the concentration that goes into keeping scores is tiring because one has to be very attentive,” says Sheikh Adam, one of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) scorers from Goa.

Sheikh Adam, Rohit Naik and Atmaram Arolkar are the three from Goa along with Sandeep Ketkar, Kishor Lawane and Sudesh Puradkar from Mumbai who represent Goa Cricket Association (GCA) in the BCCI list of scorers.

“Keeping the scores cannot be a full time profession because there are not many BCCI matches in a season. But, keeping score is fun because it gives me a vantage point from where I can watch the match,” says Sandeep Ketkar who has been keeping scores since 2004.

There was a time when scoring was done manually. The scores were then maintained on laptops and are now updated on an iPad. “The manual style of keeping scores will always continue because an electronic device is not as reliable as manual. What happens if there is no electricity?” asks Sandeep.

“At the end of the day, we are the historians of the game. Every run scored or every wicket is recorded by us and that is why we are kept secluded. There can be no room for mistake,” says Sheikh who started keeping scores when Panjim Gymkhana was the stable of the game in Goa.

A scorer relates to the umpire and vice versa when a match is on. A scorer communicates with the person manning the score board on a ground during the match and the match referee. He knows a bye from a no ball; and recognises all players. BCCI pays each scorer Rs 10,000 per day.

BCCI has around 200 scorers empanelled. The exams for scorers was started by BCCI in 1997 and the second was held in 2004. The last exam was held in 2014 wherein only scorers from the North East were enlisted.

“I did my exams in 2004 through GCA because at that time three of us from Mumbai could not get through the Mumbai quota despite our seniority. Luckily, former cricketer Pravin Amre intervened for us and spoke to Chetan Desai and Vinod Phadke and it is due to them that we got in,” recollects Sandeep.

“When I first started, I used to be paid Rs 150.The BCCI first paid me Rs 600. The money kept increasing gradually. A video analyst is paid Rs 15,000 whilst an umpire gets Rs 30,000. I sometimes feel we should be paid more,” thinks Sandeep when asked to elaborate on the remuneration to scorers.

“We confer with each other if we have any doubts. We work as a team,” concludes Sheikh.