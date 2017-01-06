We are out of race to stop BJP: UGDP chief Jorson

With the state assembly election in Goa scheduled to be held on February 4, The Navhind Times is beginning a series on interviews with presidents of political parties in the fray. The series starts with an interview with United Goans Democratic Party (UGDP) president

Dr Jorson Fernandes. In a chat with Roque Dias, Fernandes says that UGDP does not have the money to match people’s expectations and is out of the race to stop BJP from coming back to power in the state

Q: UGDP has contested all elections earlier. Why is it that this time the party is keeping itself away from politics and the election?

Presently, no decision has been made to contest the polls. However, If UGDP finds a good candidate, the party may contest. There are many political forces in the fray this time. You see, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has disassociated itself from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A new outfit called Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) has also been formed. Congress party is also there in the race and ultimately, what will happen is there will be the unpredictability factor. One will never know who is likely to win and who will lose. Candidates will win with a paper-thin margin and that will prove to be risky factor for everybody. People may get confused about which side to go and in the bargain, BJP, the party that brought about political disaster with no sustainable development, may come back to power. This will, however, be clearer in the next few days. There are a few persons who may want to get into our party at the last minute. If UGDP finds a good candidate, the party may contest the election.

Q: You have recently shared a stage with an Aam Aadmi Party candidate? Will it not send a wrong message to your supporters?

You see, first of all, I am a citizen of this country. I have to vote tomorrow. Just because my party candidate is not there, it does not mean that I do not exercise my vote. I have to vote for somebody and I have found one candidate in my constituency who is a good person. If my party has a candidate there, I will positively go with him. There is nothing wrong in that.

Q: But will your individual decision not have an effect on your party?

No. My party secretary knows about it, vice president knows about it. I mentioned it earlier during a media briefing. I said that my presence on the stage was as Jorson from Cuncolim and not as UGDP president.

Q: What about your supporters? Have they been directed to support any political party? Is that the way you have shown them?

No. We have not directed them, but we are going to meet soon. The current political situation in the state seems to be heading towards polarisation of the electorate. We will discuss with the party workers about their preference on whom to support and accordingly a decision will be taken.

Q: How do you see the present BJP rule in the state? Do you feel it is a political disaster? If so, why?

People were told that the casinos will go, but today we are given an explanation that we need money and that is why casinos are kept in operation. People of Goa are being sacrificed, knowing very well the ill effects of casinos. Secondly, on the mining front, who stopped mining and who started it? It’s the same very politicians. And today they are talking about sustainable mining. You failed to keep a check on them when you (BJP) were in the opposition and the same party came to power and now what has happened? Court has put restrictions. What were all the legislators doing all this time? Thirdly, the regional plan is another issue. We talk of bottom-top approach. The tools of bottom-top approach – PESTELI analysis (political, economical social, technical, environmental, legal and industrial) development is important. There is lack of space.