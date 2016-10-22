We are not against in-basin use of Mhadei water: CM 

PANAJI : Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has said the state government will not budge to the demands of Karnataka to divert Mhadei water into water basins of that state. However, he said that Goa does not have any objection to the in-basin use of water by neighbouring states – Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Stating that he will attend the meeting of the Chief Ministers expected to be called again in a fortnight, Parsekar said, “But there would be no compromise as far as the interest of the state of Goa is concerned. We are not against in-basin use of water. The states of Maharashtra and Karnataka can use the Mhadei water within its basin. However, we are strictly opposed to the diversion of water.”

Water resources department chief engineer Sandeep Nadkarni exhorted the people of Goa to forthrightly express their opinion on the interstate water dispute.

He said, “Goans are more educated and by and large content (susegad), and will not go on a rampage. But that does not mean that they are not bothered. However, the way the mining issue was taken up, I haven’t seen the Mhadei issue is being taken up… This issue is much more serious, as this will have far-reaching effects for the future of Goa.”

However, he reiterated that the government has not prevented Karnataka from using the water in-basin. However, the opposition is to the constant and singular demand to divert water into the Malaprabha basin.

He said the state requires perennial flow of the rivers to ensure water requirements for domestic consumption.

“If we allow them to divert the Mhadei water, rivulets in our state will run dry and there will be no water to pump and supply to the people of Goa,” he added.

Stating that the people of the state can no longer be dependent on mining and tourism, he said, “Goans over a period of time are moving toward agriculture and plantation and we need water for that. Though we get a lot of rain our terrain is different and therefore the capacity of our land to retain the water is low.”

“The Mhadei water basin is unique in its way, as it caters to five wildlife sanctuaries of which four are in Goa and one – Bhimgad wildlife sanctuary – in Karnataka…. Rivers need to flow and we cannot afford to let the rivers in our state to dry,” he said.

Nadkarni, however, said the battle for Mhadei water is far from over as only the first state i.e. Goa has so far been represented by the witness and that two neighbouring states are yet to make their submissions through the witnesses. Thereafter the cross-examination process will begin and then the tribunal will cross examine the witnesses and only then a verdict can be expected, which will take a minimum of two years.