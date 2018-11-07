WB power regulator seeks details from CESC on demerger

PTI

KOLKATA

WBERC, the state power regulator, has sought details from RP Sanjiv Goenka’s flagship company CESC Ltd on the demerger of Spencer’s and other non-power businesses from the company, an official said.

“We had sent two letters to CESC. First, asking them to update the commission about the demerger based on media reports and letters received from public,” West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission (WBERC) chairman R N Sen told PTI on Monday.

The second letter has asked CESC to submit an affidavit with the commission that those companies which are being carved out have not received any “benefit” from CESC since inception till separation, he said.

According to the announced scheme, the demerger of non-power businesses of CESC and its subsidiaries have been transferred to two new entities – RP-SG Retail Ltd and RP-SG Business Process Services Ltd. CESC will retain only the power business.

CESC had gone ahead with partial demerger seeking nod from the Kolkata bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after the commission was not entirely convinced to allow power purchase agreement (PPA) approved for the proposed generation and distribution companies from the complete scheme of arrangement of demerger.

Sen, who retired on Monday, said that if the separated entities had benefitted from CESC, then there would be a need for valuation exercise and the same is supposed to be accounted for — for the sake of consumers.