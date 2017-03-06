Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, a high five to our women entrepreneurs who are doing dual duty of running a home and enterprise. A profile of two women achievers, by Shoma Patnaik

When Soyara Mohite, proprietor of Soyara’s take-away in Patto Plaza recently bagged the second prize as best women entrepreneur from the British Business Group (BBG) she was floored. “The prize was unexpected and it is repayment for all the hard work put in for making my outlet popular with office goers,” she says.

Mohite explains that, her business grew with native wisdom. And it grew without her being highly educated and despite lack of knowledge of the hi-flying fundas touted by management graduates. Some of the principles adopted by her are reinvesting profit for new machines and infrastructure. She also believes in being hands-on with the job and in treating staff with empathy.

A Maharashtrian from Baramati, Mohite arrived in Goa with her husband in 1999. “I had no job prospects despite being a graduate and I knew no skill apart from housework and cooking,” she says. She started looking for occupation to keep from being bored and to earn money. Mohite says that her initiation as a business woman began when she started providing lunches to school kids. For about two years she supplied meals to kids in schools around Porvorim, such as Nisha School, Kids Camp, etc. But after two years the work got too much and she stopped.

Working with her husband in Patto Complex, she discovered that office goers in the area faced a problem of home food. So she started a take-away in 2002 that sold meals on-the-go. In the early years the joint sold only vegetarian and chicken rolls along with three types of biryani, viz. vegetarian, chicken and mutton biryani. But business was dull because people were not used to the concept of standing and eating. “The earnings were not enough to cover the rent but somehow (with financial support from husband) I kept going.” The turnaround came after government offices shifted to Patto and the area developed, she says.

Today Soyara’s includes a restaurant along with the take-away. The two outlets employs 10 girls and do good business, says Mohite. She adds that so far she avoided outside funding but soon she plans to go in for a bank loan to buy premises. “The rent outgo on the two premises is about Rs 1.50 lakh per month and I want to avoid that expenditure,” she says.

Women from simple background find it difficult to get jobs in offices, according to Mohite. “They lack confidence in conversing and face money crunch due to lack of skill. An option is to take up business,” she says. She adds that gender, is not important when it comes to success in business. However, women need to do “extra hard work and a strong will-power to succeed,” she says.

Mohite says that her two children were her support system when she was struggling to set up her business. “Luckily both studied well and independently.” Currently her daughter is an engineer who just joined her in the newly opened restaurant, while son is studying bio-technology in BITS Pilani, Dubai campus.

Mohite says that, having tasted success as an entrepreneur she wants to continue being in business and make her ventures grow.

