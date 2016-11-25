‘Water under Indus treaty belongs to Indian farmers’

BHATINDA: India has the right to use the water flowing to Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the AIIMS in Bhatinda, Modi also reached out to the people of Pakistan and asked them to wage war against poverty, corruption and black

money.

“This Indus water treaty, the water is India’s right which flows into Pakistan. Flowing through Pakistan, the water goes into the sea. That water belongs to the Indian farmers. We will do whatever we can to give enough water to our farmers,” he said.