Water supply takes a hit after pipeline rupture at Curti

PONDA: A 750 mm diameter water pipeline, originating from Opa water reservoir, ruptured at Curti near Zamblikade, along Ponda-Querim road on Wednesday night, affecting water supply to the areas of Old Goa, Kumbharjuwa, Marcel, St Estevam and Neura. The PWD has taken up the repair work of the pipeline and it is expected that the water supply in affected areas would be restored by Friday morning.

As per information available, as the pipeline got ruptured and with water flowing out with high pressure, locals informed the PWD about it. The water gushed out so much that it also entered few houses located in close proximity to the pipeline.

PWD officials informed that the ruptured pipeline is an old cast iron pipe and due to water pressure it might have burst. Water supply to the line was stopped and repair work was initiated. By Friday morning, water supply would be restored, PWD officials informed.

In the same area, PWD had laid another pipeline, which is presently not active and it had to be cut as ruptured line is beneath the new line, the officials added.