Water sports policy by September with curbs on licences per person

PANAJI: The government will come out with its Water Sports Policy by September 2017, with restrictions imposed on the number of related licences held by an individual.

The Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, coming out with this information in the state legislative assembly on Thursday, said that as per this policy, the number of licences related to the water sports as issued to a person would be restricted.

“We will be issuing such licences for a period of three years, and one-third of these issued licences would not be renewed further,” Parrikar maintained, stating that such one-third licences would then be issued to fresh applicants.

“The government wants newer people to conduct such sports,” he added.

Hoping that all malpractices in water sports would end once the state Water Sports Policy is formulated, the Chief Minister said that the policy has already been drafted and some of its aspects are being studied.

“Safety, environmental degradation, local fishermen and carrying capacity of the water sports locations, including beaches, would be taken into consideration while issuing water sports licences,” he revealed, observing that 60 per cent of the licences issued would be reserved for the residents of the locations, where water sports are conducted, while the remaining 40 per cent would be available to any applicant from other parts of the state.

It was informed that the government has issued 134 licences for conducting water sports in Goa, in the year 2014. The year 2015 witnessed issuance of 105 such licences, while in the year 2016, altogether 161 such licences were given. This year, 69 water sports licences were issued till date. The government until now has issued a total of 1,470 such licences.

Earlier, the Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao brought to the notice of the House that presently no specific criteria exists for issuance of licences to conduct water sports in the state.

Replying to the remark of Alemao that presently a particular person is holding 48 water sports licences, Parrikar, who is also the Minister for Ports Administration said that there is no specific criteria for issuance of water sports licence to a single person.

“However, a maximum of 28 numbers were issued to a single person, till date,” he added.