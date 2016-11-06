Water, power woes leave Porvorim colony residents high and dry

PANAJI: Residents of Porvorim Journalist Colony and P&T Colony residents have expressed ire over power and water woes that they had to put up with over the last three days.

An official in-charge of water supply to Goa Housing Board Colony revealed that there was no water supply for the last three days as some repair work was being carried out and that water supply will resume once the work is completed.

To tide over water unavailability, the residents of P&T Colony made arrangement of a private water tanker by paying from their own pocket. This was followed by the PWD sending a water tanker for the affected residents of the colony on Sunday.

Having no information as to when the water supply would resume, the residents rushed with buckets, drums and other utensils to store water from the tankers.

The residents said that the government should make alternative arrangements whenever water supply is interrupted due to pipe rupture or other urgent repair work.

Officials of water supply informed that there was a pipe rupture only in P&T Colony, but there was no problem in Journalist Colony.

Residents of Goa Housing Board Colony, Journalist Colony faced power cuts for the last three days during the night. The residents said that power would go off in the early hours at 3.30 and restore only in the afternoon at 2.30.