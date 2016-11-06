Monday , 7 November 2016
TRENDING NOW
Water, power woes leave Porvorim colony residents high and dry
Residents have made a rush to fill water from tankers, one arranged by them and another sent by the PWD at P&T Colony on Sunday afternoon

Water, power woes leave Porvorim colony residents high and dry

Posted by: nt November 7, 2016 in Goa News

 

PANAJI: Residents of Porvorim Journalist Colony and P&T Colony residents have expressed ire over power and water woes that they had to put up with over the last three days.

An official in-charge of water supply to Goa Housing Board Colony revealed that there was no water supply for the last three days as some repair work was being carried out and that water supply will resume once the work is completed.

To tide over water unavailability, the residents of P&T Colony made arrangement of a private water tanker by paying from their own pocket. This was followed by the PWD sending a water tanker for the affected residents of the colony on Sunday.

Having no information as to when the water supply would resume, the residents rushed with buckets, drums and other utensils to store water from the tankers.

The residents said that the government should make alternative arrangements whenever water supply is interrupted due to pipe rupture or other urgent repair work.

Officials of water supply informed that there was a pipe rupture only in P&T Colony, but there was no problem in Journalist Colony.

Residents of Goa Housing Board Colony, Journalist Colony faced power cuts for the last three days during the night. The residents said that power would go off in the early hours at 3.30 and restore only in the afternoon at 2.30.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com