Water Lemon, Sudarshan announce plans to hold music festival at Vagator

PANAJI

A year after the electronic dance and music (EDM) festivals were moved out of Goa, Water Lemon Events LLP and Sudarshan Entertainment World LLP have announced their plans to hold one in the state, at Vagator, from December 27 to 29.

The two promoters, on Monday, through newspaper advertisement announced organisation of multi-genre music festival titled ‘Time Out 72 Hours’, which also includes the EDM.

Though the promoters of this music festivals have already announced tickets and artists’ lineup for the festival, the tourism director Menino D’Souza, while speaking to ‘The Navhind Times,’ said that the tourism department is yet to grant permission for holding the three-day music fiesta.

“They have applied, but we have not granted approvals to them. The promoters ought to comply with the terms and conditions and need to obtain NOCs from various concerned agencies, failing which permission to hold such music festival cannot be granted,” he informed.

Speaking further, the director of tourism said, “The promoters will be soon appearing before the State Level Permission Committee (SLPC) headed by the Chief Secretary, where discussions will take place.” “The final decision would be taken by the government,” he added.

Meanwhile, the promoters have started online sale of the tickets for this event, with Rs 3,999 fixed as the minimum rate.

As per the advertisement, the three-day music festival will be a mix of genres from pop to indie, from rock to electronic and the artists like American singer – songwriter Jason Derulo and Dutch DJ Martin Garrix would perform at the event.

Meanwhile, sources maintained that the state-level permission committee was informed that the music festival has been proposed to be held in a 2.50 lakh square metre area at Vagator opposite Hill Top, on a land owned by the Anjuna comunidade.

The organisers expect a crowd of 25,000 music lovers per day, during the three-day event.

It may be recalled that in 2016, Percept Live, the organiser of Sunburn EDM festival moved the event from Goa to Pune, after its proposal was rejected by the government.

Incidentally, the organisers of Supersonic EDM festival, which was held in Goa for three years since 2013, also shifted their base to Pune in 2016, without citing any specific reason.