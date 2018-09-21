Water from ruptured pipeline at Arla goes ‘down the drain’ as PWD turns a blind eye

PONDA: Thousands of litres of water from a ruptured water pipeline, located along Arla–Bhutkhamb road, in the Querim village is going ‘down the drain’ everyday for past few days as the several requests to PWD officials to carry out the repairs have fallen on the deaf years.

And, this has left the locals of Querim fuming. It has been more than two weeks after the pipeline ruptured at Arla.

“Neglectful attitude of the PWD has made many taps in the village go dry,” informed the locals.

Most part of the village is dependent on tanker water, and only some areas have tap-water facility.

“Thousands of liters of treated water is being wasted in the village, whose one part is dependent on tanker water. This is quite paradoxical for the Querim locals,” said the locals.

As per sources, Querim has around 1115 registered houses, of which many are without tap water facility.

Nalem and Wangal areas are most affected, while many families from the neighboring areas like Savoi Verem and Vagurme are dependent on tanker water.

To ease the water problem in the village, the PWD has laid a water pipeline to make available 2 MLD water.

“The benefit has not reached the entire village, and still many taps run dry, and the people dependent on tanker water await for the weekly tanker trips,” said Anuj Kerkar.

Incidents of pipeline rupture are regular here, Kerkar added.

The present pipeline rupture has affected water supply to around 30 households in the village, while many households from the surrounding areas too have been affected, said the locals.

The residents are demanding immediate repair of the ruptured pipeline, while hoping to get tap water supply in few years, as assured by the locals MLA Govind Gaude.