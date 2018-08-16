‘Water earmarked for Karnataka power project is for non-consumptive use’

PANAJI: Additional solicitor general of India Atmaram Nadkarni, who represented Goa at the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal in the case pertaining to sharing of Mhadei water between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, said that the 8.02 TMC feet water allocated by the tribunal to Karnataka for its hydroelectric power generation project would not result in any water loss to Goa.

“All this 8.02 TMC feet water used to generate hydroelectricity by Karnataka will come back to Mandovi river in Goa,” he informed, explaining that this 8.02 TMC feet water is not allocation of share to Karnataka, but for its non-consumptive use, which is not to be considered because it is in-basin and will eventually flow to Goa.

On Tuesday, the tribunal had awarded 8.02 TMC feet of water to Karnataka for power generation sidelining its claim of 14.971 TMC feet for the purpose.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Wednesday, Nadkarni also said the tribunal has clearly awarded 5.5 TMC feet water from Mhadei river to Karnataka for drinking purpose, apart from 8.02 TMC feet water for power generation. “To be more specific, the tribunal has awarded 3.9 TMC feet of water to Karnataka for drinking purpose, and another 1.5 TMC feet of drinking water for basin use,” he added, maintaining that at the same time the tribunal has outright rejected the demand of the Karnataka government for water for the purpose of irrigation, discarding the Karnataka government’s demand for allocation of 36 TMC of water from the Mhadei, which included diversion of about 20.13 TMC feet of water of the river, outside the basin.

The additional solicitor general also maintained that the Karnataka government has already committed a breach by diverting the water of the Mhadei river, when the tribunal had been hearing the case, and therefore, in this context, Goa government is approaching the tribunal under Order 39, Rule 2 (A) for disobedience, to be read with 5 (3) for clarification.

“This includes the constitution of a body namely Mahadayi Water Management Authority to implement the decision of the tribunal,” he added, pointing out that this authority will ensure that the award of particular quantity of water to the Karnataka is implemented in total spirit of the verdict.