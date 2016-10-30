Water bodies contaminate as state neglects central idol immersion rules

Abdul Wahab Khan | NT

PANAJI: With rules and regulations laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to ensure eco-friendly idol immersions blatantly ignored in state, water bodies continue to contaminate. CPCB has directed local bodies to collect leftover material from water bodies within 48 hours of immersion of idols in order to ensure proper disposal. But the same is not enforced.

Guidelines issued by the CPCB have kept moving around on tables of different civic authorities every year but they failed to take cognizance.

Ahead of the festival, the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) annually issues circular to local bodies to implement the same. However, the guidelines are not adhered to, rue GSPCB official.

The rules set up by the CPCB not to throw flowers, adornments made of plastic, cloth, thermocol, metal and other material into the waters are openly flouted and after the festival, one can see lakes, rivers, seas and other water bodies full of floating debris.

Besides the blatant disregard for the immersion-related guidelines, the CPCB’s call urging people to only use natural material as even prescribed in holy scriptures vis-à-vis making of idols too fall on deaf ears.

Every year, around 1 lakh Lord Ganesh idols are immersed in lakes, rivers and the sea after the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Goa.

However, idols made of non-biodegradable plaster of Paris (PoP) and painted with toxic chemical colours, which endangers aquatic life continue to be in use with enforcement agencies including environment department and district collectors failing to enforce a total ban on illegal import and sale of PoP idols in the state.

With the annual study reports conducted by GSPCB in the past three years after immersion of idols showing increase in calcium sulphate, it is evident that Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols are blatantly used. This year even clay idols from local artisans had shown presence of calcium sulphate (CaSo-4) ranging from 15.1 per cent to 67.2 per cent which was above the permissible limit.

The GSPCB official said they can just take water samples before and after immersions and organise awareness drives, but action against violators can only be taken by civic authorities.

“Ultimately, it is the people who have to change their mindset and start following eco-friendly ways. Being a religious and sensitive issue, authorities can’t push people too much,” he said.

The CPCB had set up a committee to frame nation-wide guidelines for immersion of idols in February 2009. Subsequently, in June 2010, it came up with the first countrywide guidelines on dos and don’ts on idol immersion, which had to be followed by all states.

But gross violation of rules was evident from the conditions of immersion spots, where flowers and other religious offerings floated on the water surface, litter the banks.

To reduce overcrowding and pollution load on water bodies, the central board has directed local bodies to identify and designate adequate number of immersion spots and notify them publicly, preferably a month before immersions.

The guidelines also include setting up of a coordination committee comprising police, non-government organisations and representatives of religious groups for carrying out immersions with minimal adverse effect on water bodies.

However, there is no such committee constituted nor there are notified immersion spots in the state. “Immersions start right after one-and-half days and continue till about 15 days. But proper arrangements are not ensured right from the first day as prescribed under the rules,” the GSPCB official said.