Waste management corporation need of the hour: Lobo

SALIGAO: Calangute MLA Michael Lobo said that garbage from most of the villages along the costal belt of North Goa is still not being collected.

He said that “garbage from some coastal areas is not collected and sent to Saligao garbage treatment plant, which has been set up especially for the North Goa coastal belt,” adding, “The need of the hour is to have a waste management corporation to tackle garbage problem.”

Calangute MLA was called on by a Curtorim delegation comprising panchayat members and NGO members, who had come to Saligao, to have a first-hand look of the garbage plant on Saturday.

Curtorim village is facing problems due to Sonsoddo garbage dump and in order to get some insight into the functioning of the plant the Curtorim delegation met the MLA and visited the plant site.

Speaking to media, Lobo stated that politicians cutting across party lines and NGOs should support setting up of another 2 plants-one in Tiswadi taluka and another in South Goa to make the state free of garbage. He said that comunidades should come forward and provide land on lease for 99 years for such a project.

Lobo said that he is willing to support and build such sort of plants in given time between 2017 to 2019 with government help.

He said that a waste management corporation is needed and the people who are concerned about the garbage problem need to be on the corporation to make the state free of garbage.

Lobo said that he will write to schools inviting school students to visit the plant and get first-hand understanding of the functioning of the plant, especially the garbage treatment process. He said members of several panchayats and municipalities have visited the site.

Joaquim Rodrigues, panch from Curtorim, said that his village is badly hit due to Sonsoddo. “We want a solution. A plant of this magnitude cannot be constructed at Sonsoddo which has area of only ten thousand square metre. Wells and pond are contaminated. Government is providing Rs 1 lakh for garbage collection which is not sufficient in Curtorim,” he said.

Another member of the delegation Joseph Monteiro, of Curtorim Union, said that foul smell emanates from Sonsoddo dump. “We had only heard about the plant on (Calangute-Saligao plateau), now we have seen it with our own eyes. We need such a plant to tackle garbage problem in the village,” he said.