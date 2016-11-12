Wanarmare tribes get compensation, solar lights, plastic roofing

NT NETWORK

PONDA

The Wanarmare tribe of Nirankal Bethoda in Ponda heaved a sigh of relief as they received compensation approved by the state government on Saturday. The tribe will get solar lights, provision for streetlights and water storage tanks after the order was passed by the Goa State Human Rights Commission (GSHRC) on November 1.

The government has also approved a compensation of Rs 4,500 to each family to rebuild huts allegedly destroyed by locals of Nirankal last month. The affected tribal families have received the compensation in their bank accounts.

After the order was passed by the collector, the electricity department have started work on installation of electric poles to provide streetlights for the tribal members. The PWD has provided two water storage tanks and the huts of the tribes have been repaired by covering the same with plastic sheets. Solar lights have been made available for each family.

The family members have been provided 5 kg rice and ½ kg sugar per person per month as their immediate food requirements.

It may be recalled that terming the people of Wanarmare community tribe a nuisance to society, a group of villagers from Nirankal-Bethora had demolished 13 huts belonging to the primitive tribe on October 16 and asked the tribals to vacate the area as early as possible. Police had booked 15 villagers. After two weeks of the incident, a local was arrested but released on bail the next day.

Around 17 families constituting around 60 members belonging to Wanarmare tribe are residing in Nirankal village, Bethora for the past many years including some children who study in primary and high schools in Nirankal.

The Wanarmare tribe have no source of livelihood as they had to give up killing of wild

animals following strict wildlife rules. According to a senior member of the tribe Gopal Powar, members of the group are mostly engaged in agricultural jobs.