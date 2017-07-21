Waiter stabbed to death by former co-worker

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

In an incident involving waiters, a 25-year-old youth from Nagpur stabbed a 41-year-old Rakesh Rai from Darjeeling at a shack in Calangute on Thursday. The accused Santosh Chattar was later arrested while he was approaching the police to surrender.

Briefing media persons, SP North Chandan Chaudhary said that five friends working as waiters in restaurants along the beach belt had gone to the beach shack at Baga for a drink as they were off on Thursday. The SP said that both the accused and the deceased were working in a restaurant at Candolim during tourist season and so knew each other. But during the off season, the two were working at different shacks at Calangute.

On the fateful day, the group of five friends were enjoying themselves at the beach shack when an argument broke out between the accused and the victim. In a fit of rage, Chattar brought a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Rakesh six times in his abdomen in front of his friends and other clients who were present at the shack.

SP North said that the owner of the shack took Rai to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim but he passed off during treatment. The SP said that the accused person dialed 100 and informed the police that he had murdered a person and that he is coming to the police station to surrender. The police caught Rai near Dolphine circle.

Police have recovered the knife which was used in the murder. Calangute police have registered a case under Section 302 of IPC. PI Jivba Dalvi is the investigating officer.