Wadi Talaulim panch dies of cardiac arrest in Delhi

NT NETWORK

PONDA: A panch member of Wadi Talaulim village panchayat Narayan alias Nana Talaulikar passed away following a cardiac arrest on Friday while he was on a trip to Delhi.

He was accompanied by PWD Minister and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Ramakrishna (Sudin) Dhavalikar on the trip along with some other supporters of MGP from Marcaim.

Talaulikar is survived by wife Amita and son Harshal Talaulikar. Talaulikar had left for Delhi on Thursday and while he was shopping on Friday evening in a mall in Delhi, he suffered a massive heart attack. Talaulikar, a supporter of Dhavalikar, was elected unopposed as a Wadi Talaulim panch member from ward No 7. His mortal remains were expected to reach Goa on Saturday.