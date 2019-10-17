VPs to comply with solid waste rules before issuing construction licenses

NT NETWORK

Vasco

The directorate of panchayats has laid down restrictions on the issuance of construction licenses and occupancy certificates to multi-dwelling and commercial projects in all the village panchayat jurisdictions across the state until the panchayats comply with Solid and Liquid Waste Management Rules.

Addressing a press conference in Dabolim on Wednesday, Panchayati Raj Minister Mauvin Godinho said that all the block development officers (BDOs) have come to a decision to put restrictions on village panchayats when it comes to exercising powers to issue construction licenses and occupancy certificates until the local bodies comply with norms under the Solid and Liquid Waste Management Rules.

“All the BDOs have been directed to impose restrictions on the issuance of construction licenses and occupancy certificates by the village panchayats within the state in case of multi-dwelling residential projects having more than 4 units and commercial projects having 200 square metres or above total built-up area till the panchayats fulfill the Solid and Liquid Waste Management norms and the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” Godinho said.