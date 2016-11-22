VPs to be asked to crack down against illegal constructions

Roque Dias | NT

MARGAO

Come Wednesday, the deputy director of Panchayats South Ajay Gaude is all set to issue memorandums to secretaries of panchayats in South Goa to strictly hear and dispose off complaints regarding illegal structures by exercising the powers vested upon them under the Goa Panchayat Raj Act, 1994.

Gaude said, “I am compelled to issue the memorandum to the panchayat secretaries to properly hear and dispose off the applications on the illegal structures in their respective areas as it would give faster and right decisions at the panchayat levels. It would also reduce the number of cases coming up before the deputy directorate and the hardships caused to the applicants.”

According to Gaude, the panchayat secretaries can hear the complaints on illegal structures, verify documents and visit the site to know their legality and order removal of those found illegal. “The panchayat secretaries are empowered to do this under sections 47 (II) and 47 B, of the Goa Panchayat Raj Act 1994,” he stated.

Section 47 (II) states that the panchayat secretaries have powers to initiate action for stopping and or demolishing an unauthorised structure or building constructed without the permission of the panchayat after resolution is passed to that effect and Section 47 B speaks of the execution of orders by the panchayat secretary.

It seems Gaude was forced to take such an initiative considering the increasing number of cases filed in the court of the deputy director of panchayats. “The cases, which otherwise can be heard and cleared at the panchayat level by the panchayat secretary in consultation with panchayat body are not being done. These applicants approach the court of deputy director. Panchayat secretaries have to act at the ground level,” he maintained.

Gaude informed that ever since he took over as director in May 2016, the directorate has received 103 fresh cases on regulation of the erection of buildings, under Section 66(5) out of which 49 were disposed off. The number of pending cases stands at 385. Eighteen cases have been registered under Section 66 (2) even though the number of fresh cases is 16. Pending cases stands at three.

Section 66(5) states that where the panchayat fails to demolish the building which is erected, added to or reconstructed without the permission of the panchayat, or in any manner contrary to the rules made under the Act or any conditions imposed in the permission, within a month from the date of the knowledge, the deputy director shall assume the powers of the panchayat under sub-sections (3), (4) and (5) and take such steps as may be necessary for the demolition of such

building.