VP polls: campaigns of candidates under EC scanner

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The election campaigns on social media as well as advertisement on print and electronic media of over 5288 candidates contesting election to the 1466 wards across 186 panchayats are under scanner of the State Election Commission (SEC) as the commission has started monitoring the promotional activities of the candidates on all platforms.

“Under the protocols laid down by the commission, prior permission needs to be sought from the concerned Returning Officer (RO) for any advertisement on electronic, print or social media. Any such advertisement or promotional material needs to be verified from the concerned RO before making it public as per the protocols,” said Dr Y Durgaprasad OSD to SEC while speaking to this daily on Friday.

He said that the district-level monitoring committee has fetched all the data related to candidates’ social media accounts from the nominations declaration forms and are actively keeping a close watch and monitoring all the promotional posters posted by them on the social media or on print and electronic media.

“The commission has increased the election expenditure for the candidates from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 hence the cost of advertisements and promotional posters and activities ought to be within Rs 40,000 limits,” he added.

He further said that the candidates found violating the norms will be issued showcase notice by the commission and then asked to reply and accordingly appropriate action will be taken.