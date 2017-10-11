VP eyeing to bring order around Calangute this tourist season

Calangute: Calangute panchayat has passed a resolution not to issue any licence this tourist season for temporary beach huts in any private property. All licenses to roadside temporary stalls and private shacks have also been kept on hold till they comply with bylaws and other norms of the panchayat and this move is expected to bring an orderliness in Calangute.

A special meeting was convened by sarpanch Anthony Menezes on Wednesday at the village panchayat ghar to make temporary shack and roadside stall operators aware of the norms of the panchayat to be followed by them.

The panchayat has instructed those erecting shacks and roadside stalls on temporary basis in private properties not to cover the structures using plastic as it gives an ugly look and that a roadside stall erected in a private property should maintain at least a three-metre distance from the road for parking.

Sarpanch Menezes said the panchayat will first issue a provisional NOC to all private shack owners and roadside stall operators and they will have to erect the structures as per the design and bylaws set by the panchayat, which will be inspected and if any structure is found flouting the norms then the final licence will not be issued.

The panchayat has decided not to issue licenses to temporary huts in private properties as there are thousands of rooms available for tourists in hotels and guest houses as such these huts are not wanted in Calangute, Menezes stated.

At the meeting, the sarpanch also announced that the panchayat would be getting four new garbage trucks for door-to-door garbage collection purpose and a special App has been developed to keep a track on garbage trucks and on people who do not segregate garbage.

The sarpanch told private shack and roadside stall operators to keep their surroundings clean as an order for special bins has been placed for lifting dry and wet waste, adding, every household will be provided two bins for dry and wet waste. Taking cognisance of parking problem in Calangute, the sarpanch said, road widening is being carried out with footpaths from Sinquerim to Baga. In this regard, he said the panchayat will conduct a drive next month and clear all encroachments coming in the road widening work.

He said the people have been given time and a public notice has been published so that they clear encroachments before they are demolished by the authorities.